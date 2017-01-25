Call Your Corners ‘canned art’ at Sac State

SACRAMENTO — California State University, Sacramento, announces Call Your Corners, an exhibit at the Union Gallery that features work from Ryan Seng, the owner of Can Can Cocktails. The exhibit will be on display through Feb 16.

An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The exhibit and reception are open to the general public.

Artist and former bartender Ryan Seng brings his journey from bartender/artist to artist/ business owner to you with a thinking exhibition featuring large scale oil paintings, drawings and the budding story of Can Can Cocktails. In his art he expresses the need to “call your corner” and announce yourself wherever you go.

Through Call Your Corners, Sheng is able to express his success as an entrepreneur. In October 2016 he launched his first product and now his cocktails in a can are available at several places in Sacramento including The Golden 1 Center, Nugget Markets and a host of bars. Sheng said he thinks his drink brings art to people that don’t typically enjoy art.

After creating his own success in art Ryan Sheng plans to become a platform for other artists to get their best work out to the public. His goal isn’t just to provide the platform for upcoming artist, but also to show their art in the most exciting way he can.

The University Union Gallery hours are: Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with extended hours Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information call the University Union Information Desk at (916) 278-6997.

