Camp Richardson’s snowshoe cocktail races begin Saturday

There’s no better venue to test your Snowshoe skills than on the frigid shores of South Lake Tahoe during the annual Snowshoe Cocktail Races series at the Beacon Bar and Grill. The fun starts Saturday at 7 p.m. Courtesy photo

Strap on your snowshoes, grab a serving tray and get ready to compete, Camp Richardson Resort’s annual laugh-out-loud Snowshoe Cocktail Races start Jan. 21.

Other destinations have races, but nothing comes close to this three-part race series held on the beach in front of the Beacon Bar and Grill. This year is sure to be legendary with some amazing New Year snowstorms that dropped a base of around 3 feet at lake level and with more on the way courtesy of an atmospheric river headed toward Lake Tahoe.

A favorite with visitors and locals, racers, cocktail trays in hand must navigate through obstacles and up and down the beach. Racers will run, knees up, kicking snow with their snowshoes while balancing a tray full of drinks and hoping to be the fastest without spilling.

The winner is the fastest and cleanest — no spillage allowed — at the finish. For their efforts competitors can win prizes that range from snowshoes and dining certificates to equipment and marina rentals. Registration is free and there are multiple race categories. camprichardson.com

Races start at 7 p.m. with signups starting at 5 p.m. The series continues on Feb. 18 and March 18.

Prize sponsors include Action Watersports, Round Hill Pines Beach Resort and Camp Richardson.

For information on winter recreation, equipment rentals, lodging and packages call (800) 544-1801 or visit CampRichardson.com.