Camping misadventures bring in the laughs at B Street

Three of Sacramento’s funniest ladies have teamed up to write and perform an original piece, “Treatment,” on B Street Theatre’s Mainstage.

Amy Kelly, Tara Sissom and Stephanie Altholz are beloved members of B Street’s Acting Company and have performed in more than 60 productions at the B Street Theatre alone. They have been featured on all three of the B Street stages as well as throughout Northern California with the B Street School Tour. Having worked as performers and writers throughout the region and nationally, these three are sure to make audiences laugh, cry and laugh some more with this exciting world premiere.

“Treatment” marks the seventh and final production in the 2016-17 Mainstage Series season.

After much success with B Street’s sketch comedy troupe entitled “B Sketchy,” Artistic Director Buck Busfield sought to provide company ,embers with increased opportunities to collaborate in order to create new material.

“This is certainly unprecedented,” said Busfield. “While we’ve had company members write sketches as well as certain plays for our Family Series, we’ve never ventured into having them write for the Mainstage. However, after watching the work of these ladies for many years I know that they’re the perfect artists to create an extraordinary piece of theatre that will give our audiences an experience they’ve not yet seen.”

“Treatment” is unlike any piece ever produced on B Street’s Mainstage. Set on a girls camping trip, the three characters share laughs, fears, heartbreak and unexpected twists. While the personalities of characters Jayne, Roxanne and Patricia may resemble those of Tara, Stephanie and Amy, the three company members have worked to dramatize the story in order to create the theatrical version of an autobiographical novel.

“We wanted to fictionalize the script; however, the issues and themes are deeply personal and autobiographical,” says playwright and performer Sissom. “The truth is, our real-life stories are so much about B Street and our careers as actors. We realized that wasn’t the story we wanted to tell. We hope the audience walks away from the experience with a deeper understanding of us as writers and people without having to completely destroy the fourth wall, but don’t ever think for a second that we’re not telling our own truths.”

The playwrights want audiences to know that much of this material was generated together and through actual experiences they’ve shared.

“We went camping together and much of what happened on those trips is part of the show. So we can truly say this production is based on real-life events” Sissom explained.

Merging truths with fictitious and magical elements, these talented storytellers are creating an unforgettable evening of theatre at B Street. David Pierini directs the production

“Treatment” opens with special previews at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Regular showtimes are 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 5 and 9 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. The show runs through June 4 at B Street Theatre, 2711 B St. in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.