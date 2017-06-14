Celebrate Dad at open cockpit day

Dads will love a visit to the Aerospace Museum of California on Father’s Day, especially with free admission (for dads and granddads) plus a crowd-favorite —Open Cockpit Day — happening that offers a unique opportunity for guests to climb aboard many aircraft to pilot their own adventure.

Guests who visit for Open Cockpit Day will want to venture inside the museum to see an impressive display of 40 machine replicas that are part of the Machines in Motion exhibit that currently occupies nearly 9,000 square feet of space. All of the hands-on machines are based on Leonardo da Vinci’s visionary designs and innovative notebook drawings that have been meticulously constructed by a modern team of scientists and craftsmen in collaboration with the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Florence, Italy. The first time on display in California, the exhibit features visionary early inventions such as the helicopter, glider, armored tank, drive transmission, printing press, olive oil press, bicycle, robot and much more.

The Aerospace Museum of California is located at 3200 Freedom Park Drive, McClellan. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last admittance at 4 p.m.). Regular admission is $15 adults; $12 seniors & teachers (with ID); $12 children and youth (ages 6-17); free for children ages 5 and younger along with active duty military (with ID) and museum members. For more information call (916) 643-3192 or visit aerospaceca.org.

About the Aerospace Museum of California

Located in a spacious facility at McClellan Business Park in Sacramento, the Aerospace Museum of California is one of aviation’s greatest showcases that captures the allure of flight. With a wide range of impressive military and civilian aircraft on display — from biplanes to Russian MIGs — and an extensive engine collection, the museum also offers a state-of-the-art STEM learning laboratory or “Flight Zone” with 10 interactive digital flight stations. The museum is committed to providing a world-class experience along with the opportunity to learn about and celebrate aviation’s past, present and future.