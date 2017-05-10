Celebrating a decade of beauty in Folsom’s Civic Center

"Lady in White" by Susan Silvester

One of the blessings of living in the tri-counties area is the vast amount of opportunity to experience life to the fullest.

Whether your interests lean to the great outdoors or to the infinite worlds of the arts, there is something for you.

This week, our focus is on the Gallery at 48 Natoma in Folsom’s Civic Center.

The gallery is managed by the Folsom Parks and Recreation Department. It showcases art by regional and national professional artists, area museum collections and traveling exhibitions.

Frankly, these are high-quality, original art exhibits that often compete well against other, larger, venues such as the Crocker Art Museum and the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco.

The gallery will celebrate ten years in June. That’s a decade of great art shows that have included works by Norman Rockwell, Gregory Kondos and many, many more.

The key to the success of this little art gallery is the staff, led by Cindy Abraham. They reach out to artists on a local, state and national level.

The shows are so good it is not uncommon to spend an hour or more appreciating the art. But if you are short on time, you can breeze through in a few minutes. Because admission is free, you can always come back later.

Take flight

The artist “pairings” Gallery at 48 Natoma produces are something else. Like a wine and food pairing that brings out the very best flavors, this gallery brings artists and their art together for shows that become brilliant with inspiration.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that each exhibit opens with an artist’s reception that includes wine, refreshments and music.

Celebrating the surreal

The next artist’s reception (details on that in a moment) celebrates the work of two artists who specialize in surreal art.

Two acclaimed surrealist artists are the focus of this upcoming pairing, called “It’s Story Time.” The paintings and prints of Susan J. Silvester and the digital images of Vincent Di Leo will be on show from May 19 to July 6. Both artists are fascinating.

Media influences

Silvester is an interdisciplinary artist who is originally from the New York City area, before presently making her home in Sacramento. Her prior work experiences of working on TV shows and sculpting prototype toys has influenced her current artwork.

During her freelance days, her projects included working on many TV commercials for products such as Pillsbury doughs, Twizzlers candy and Teddy Graham cookies. Her illustrious media background includes working on “Pee Wee’s Playhouse,” “Santa and the Snowmen” (a computer-animated TV and IMAX movie) and the retired “Back to the Future” ride at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In addition, she worked as a sculptor creating prototype toys, sold in kids’ meals for Wendy’s and Burger King and for Texas Instrument’s educational division licensed to create Disney and Warner Brothers character-based toys.

While living in New York City Susan was an artist fabricator and created artwork for Robert Rauschenberg, among others. This experience helped hone her skills in a variety of materials and in creating technically sound artwork.

Not surprisingly, her personal artwork also includes many childhood themes such as story time-like forests complete with imaginary figures, often including children, bunnies and birds.

Creative combinations

Vincent Di Leo is an award-winning photographer from Auburn. He combines photographs — and sometimes scanned objects — to create photo montages. Multiple layers of photographs, color blends and images result in one final piece.

“The creative possibilities are endless,” Di Leo said of his process. “The creation of art with my camera has a deeply personal meaning for me. In my digital darkroom I alter the images to create unique photographs that push the boundaries of what is real and surreal.”

Di Leo often uses ideas from his own dreams to influence his concepts and incorporates vintage photographs with his own shots to complete the image. His goal is to bring the viewer to a place they have never been before by creating images that depart from reality.

Pairings and pairings

The public is invited to celebrate both exhibits at the free opening reception on Friday, May 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. with refreshments, wine and live jazz saxophone music by Jerry Fairlie.

In addition, the Gallery at 48 Natoma will celebrate its 10th anniversary by starting a new Second Saturday series of workshops and events beginning Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

But wait…

There’s more. Over 50 artists from our very own El Dorado Hills Arts Association currently have works on display in the second “back” hall of Gallery at 48 Natoma. Check out this preview of the EDHAA Spring Open Studio Tour. This show runs through June 29.

The Gallery at 48 Natoma is free and open to the public. Art is available for purchase. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with additional hours Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Free tours can be arranged by appointment. For more information call (916) 355-7285.

