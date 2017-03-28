Center is ‘Awash with Color’

2016 Award of Merit “Don’t Tread On Me” by Joann Lindelof

Watercolor Artists of Sacramento Horizons presents its annual members watercolor show April 4-23 at the Sacramento Fine Arts Center.

Awash With Color will be a display of member’s watercolor paintings. More than 100 watercolors will be exhibited and the show is judged by Rebecca Ryland and Stacy Vetter.

An artist reception with awards presentation, live music by Sami Corbett (flute) and Madelaine Sanderson (cello) and refreshments will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m on Saturday, April 8.

The Sacramento Fine Arts Center is located at 5330B Gibbons Drive in Carmichael. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit sacfinearts.org.

