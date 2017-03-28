March 28, 2017 | Posted by

Center is ‘Awash with Color’

2016 Award of Merit “Don’t Tread On Me” by Joann Lindelof

Watercolor Artists of Sacramento Horizons presents its annual members watercolor show April 4-23 at the Sacramento Fine Arts Center.

Awash With Color will be a display of member’s watercolor paintings. More than 100 watercolors will be exhibited and the show is judged by Rebecca Ryland and Stacy Vetter.

An artist reception with awards presentation, live music by Sami Corbett (flute) and Madelaine Sanderson (cello) and refreshments will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m on Saturday, April 8.

The Sacramento Fine Arts Center is located at 5330B Gibbons Drive in Carmichael. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information visit sacfinearts.org.

This story falls on page "3"
Posted by on Mar 28 2017.
Last Login:
Filed under Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply



Recently Commented

  • Diane Orciuoli: Well written Ann, Thank you for speaking up! I agree with you 100%.
  • James Scott: This article was the first I’d heard about this and it boggled my mind that there was actually a...
  • Veronica Spires: We love the Blue Oak Montessori program! I am a teacher by profession (not at Blue Oak since I have...
  • Ian Wyatt: We met with the David and Jackie and we are informed that Blue Oak is not over-crowded and that the...
  • yvonne morris: I’ve seen many local kids using this trail for their bikes. They’ve always been nice and...

Recently Added