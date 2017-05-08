Chocolate lovers sample and savor during Old Sacramento’s Chocolate Week

Sweet, satisfying and sinfully smooth. Get ready to enjoy chocolate in oh-so-many ways – drizzled on house-made mini donuts or warm beignets, paired with wines and brews or even in a mint chocolate chip martini – during the 3rd Annual Old Sacramento Chocolate Week happening May 8-14.

Coordinated by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s Old Sacramento District Office with support by involved merchants and businesses, chocolate lovers of all ages are invited to visit Old Sacramento to experience a variety of delicious and delectable chocolate-related activities throughout the week.

While the official schedule is available online — as more chocolate-y fun could be added along the way — here is a rundown of planned Old Sacramento Chocolate Week activities:

May 8: Chocolate Scavenger Hunt — Explore the historic district by solving clues that will lead you through some of Sacramento’s most iconic buildings. The hunt will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. Make it to the end of the scavenger hunt and your reward will be chocolate-y and sweet. Pick up your map and first clue at the newly renovated Sacramento Visitors Center (1002 Second St.). The hunt is free, self-guided, untimed and limited to 125 participants.

May 8: Tango and Chocolate — Sample some delicious treats while you learn how to tango in this introductory class offered by Tango By the River (128 J St.) from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Grab a partner or come on your own and learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango and moving with a partner in simple steps. There are two, one-hour classes at 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. (sold out). Tickets are $8.50 per person and can be purchased online in advance.

May 8: Choc-La-Trivia — Did you know there are three chocolate shops in Old Sacramento? Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Sacramento Sweets and Turtles. Test your chocolate-y knowledge during a fun and free Monday night trivia activity at Fat City Bar and Cafe (1001 Front St.) from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. with a chance to win great prizes. Advance registration is not necessary but trivia participants should be ready to start at 7 p.m.

May 9: Chocolate Museum Day — Visit the Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum (1200 Front St.) as they turn chocolate-y for the day . There will be chocolate treats that guests won’t want to miss as they learn about education in Sacramento’s early days. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 9: Chocolate Arcade Night — Enjoy delicious chocolate while playing classic arcade video games like Pac-Man for free at The Old Fashioned Candy and Confectionary Store (1107 Front St.) from 5 to 7 p.m.

May 9: Chocolate and Paint Night — Looking for a perfect date night, activity with friends or just a relaxing evening out? Enjoy complimentary cannolis as artist Takia Meacham of Pop, Pour and Paint guides you through a painting class at Graciano’s Chicago Deep Dish Pizza & Speakeasy (1023 Front St). Food and drinks are available for purchase from 7 to 9 p.m.

May 10: Chocolate Mixers — Visit some of the district’s best boutiques between 5:30 and 7 p.m. and enjoy complimentary champagne, wine and chocolate while you shop. Participating retailers include Mea Vita (121 K St.), Visions of Eden (126 J St.) and Moxy Threads (1029 Front St.) Dog owners should head to Old Sacramento’s dog boutique, Dog Gone Licious (1115 Front St.) for Puppy Hour where guests will enjoy champagne and chocolate along with some specially created treats for your best friend!

May 10: Chocolate Pairing Night — Chocolate paired with wine and brews sounds like the perfect weeknight break. Some of Sacramento’s best local chefs created the perfect pairing for this one-night, exclusive event at SacTown Sports Bar (106 J St.) and Rio City Café (1110 Front St.) from 5 to 8 p.m. At Rio City Cafe, guests will enjoy white chocolate Chambord mousse in a chocolate cup with Rodney Strong Chardonnay or a mini chocolate cake with berry filling with Rodney Strong Pinot Noir. There’s also a Cognac truffle with Fonseca port. Tickets for guests ages 21 and older can be purchased in advance online.

May 11: All Day: Beignet Day — Enjoy a complimentary chocolate-drizzled beignet with the purchase of any meal at Willie’s Burgers (110 K St.).

May 11: Choc-Tails — Come out on Thirsty Thursday and try these Choc-tails at participating locations from 5 p.m. to Closing: Mint Chocolate Chip Martini at Rio City Café (1110 Front St.), Chocolate Lab at Ten22 (1022 Second St.), Cocoa No.3 at Firehouse Restaurant (1112 Second St.), Chocolate Martini at Fat City Café (1001 Front St.), The Turtle Cocktail at Graciano’s Deep Dish Pizza and Speakeasy (1023 Front St.), Chocolate Mint Martini at Sports Corner Café (1030 Second St.), Chocolate Margarita at Luis Jr.’s Mexican Food (900 Second St) and Sactown Island Mocha at SacTown Sports Bar & Grill (106 J St.).

May 12: Choc-La-Tour — Friday afternoon is a perfect time to go on a 10-stop self-guided Choc-la-tour to discover, taste and savor some delicious chocolate edibles. This sell-out event gives you a chance to stroll and sample your way through the district making stops at participating merchants. Tickets can be redeemed between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. at Second and K streets in front of Sports Corner Cafe and then guests can wander at their own pace sampling each treat from 4 to 7 p.m.

Participating shops and stores include Danny’s Mini Donuts (900 Second St.), The Old Fashioned Candy and Confectionary (102 K St.), Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (1039 Second St.), Sacramento Sweets Co. (1035 Front St.), Sam’s Café (910 Second St.), Spud Shack (906 Second St.), Steamers Bakery & Café (101 K St.), Chef’s Olive Mix (131 J St.), Turtles (1017 Second St.) and Willie’s Burger’s (110 K St.)

May 13: History of Chocolate Lessons & Word Games — Guess the number of cocoa beans in the jar for a prize at the Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum (1200 Front St.). Plus, kids of all ages will enjoy testing their chocolate-y knowledge with a fun word search or crossword puzzle. The schoolhouse museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 13: Chocolate Turtle Demonstration — Stop in Turtles (1017 Second St.) to see how one of Old Sacramento’s resident chocolatiers make their namesake treat and browse a delightful collection of sweets, cookie jars, lunch boxes and vintage decorations.

Throughout the week patrons can enjoy these sweet specials:

• 10 percent off dark chocolate balsamic at Chef’s Olive Mix (131 J St.)

Buy two get one free chocolate-dipped licorice and chocolate-dipped marshmallows at Sacramento Sweets Co. (1035 Front St.)

Buy one hand-made caramel apple, get the second one free at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (1039 2nd St.)

Try Iron & Fist Brewing Co.’s chocolate mint stout at Sports Corner Café (1030 Second St.)

Double cocoa brownie and mocha bread pudding dessert for $7 at Ten22 (1022 Second St.)

Chocolate cake with strawberries and chocolate-dipped strawberries for $6 at Rio City Café (1110 Front St.)

Featured special dish of pork tenderloin with chocolate mole at Fat City Café (1001 Front St.)



For more details about Old Sacramento Chocolate Week call (916) 970-5226 or visit oldsacramento.com.