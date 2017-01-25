Church musical shares messages of love, tolerance

John the Baptist (Ben Holt), left, and Jesus (Delaney Kelleher), right, bond as Judas (Aaron Travis) maliciously looks on in “Godspell,” showing at Lakehills Church, Jan. 27-29. Courtesy photo

“Godspell,” the upbeat and funny, long-time running Broadway and Off Broadway musical that retells the Gospel of Matthew comes to Lakehills Covenant Church Jan. 27-29.

The show is about a disparate individuals coming together to form community and follow a loving and knowledgeable teacher, according to songwriter Steven Schwartz.

Lakehills’ “Godspell” director, Becky Reilly couldn’t agree more.

“Many of the ideas and lessons in Godspell are words to live by. Even though these messages are 4,000 years old, they are still relevant today,” she said. “For example, love your neighbor as you love yourself and treat others as you would have them treat you. Judge not, unless you wish to be judged; and whoever is without fault, let that person be the first to cast a stone or point a finger.”

The Lakehills Church Godspell cast features 16 middle school, high school and college students.

Reilly directs, Geri Connor is the choreographer and vocal direction is shared between Amy Garguilo, Kathy Kelleher, Rachel Travis and Delaney Kelleher.

Kelleher, a senior at Oak Ridge High School, also plays Jesus; Ben Holt, Folsom Lake College, plays John the Baptist; Aaron Travis, a senior at Oak Ridge High School, plays Judas. An eight-person troupe of dancers and disciples feature Adele Gargiulo, Sophia Gargiulo, Madison Marshall, Paige Oberg as well as Andi Rasmussen, a junior at Oak Ridge High School; Rachel Travis, a Folsom Lake College student; and Jenna Williams. Abbey Thomas, Casey Short, Julian Parker, Madeline Rummel and Karalyn Holt round out the 16-member cast.

A production highlight, noted by director Reilly, is the ballet choreographed by Connor and performed by Rachel Travis, Andi Rasmussen and Adele Gargiulo in the memorable song, “Day by Day.”

Other familiar songs — translating love, joy, gratitude, judgment and redemption — in the “Godspell” production include ‘‘Light of the World,” “We Beseech Thee” and “O Bless the Lord.” Sonwriter Schwartz uses a variety of musical genres to get the audience tapping their toes, laughing and gasping with deep emotion, Reilly added.

“Godspell underscores themes of love and tolerance, values that are so important to our communities and country, historically and today.” Reilly concluded.

Dates & details

What: “Godspell Junior”

When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Lakehills Convenant Church, 7000 Rossmore Lane in El Dorado Hills

Admission: Free

Information: (916) 939-9300 or lakehillschurch.org

