Michelle Cann

The El Dorado County Community Concert Association presents pianist Michelle Cann at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, as its sixth and final concert of the 2016-17 season.

Cann is a young artist with a deep musical commitment to performing a wide range of repertoire throughout the United States and to bringing the arts to local communities. She made her orchestral debut at age 14 and has since performed with various orchestras, including the Florida Orchestra, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and the Cleveland Institute of Music Symphony Orchestra.

Cann regularly appears in recital and as a chamber musician throughout the U.S., China and South Korea at premiere concert halls, including the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

She has been frequently featured on both WRTI 90. 1 and WHYY TV in Philadelphia on such shows as “Creatively Speaking with Susan Lewis,” “Onstage at Curtis” and “Philadelphia Music Makers,” where she was the host of the hour-long program that alternated between her own personal reflections and solo performances.

Cann recently soloed with The Dream Unfinished Orchestra in New York City, an organization whose purpose is to bring to the forefront those female and minority composers too long lingering in the background of American music. She performed the New York City premiere of Concerto in One Movement by composer Florence Price, the first African-American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer.

Cann is a young leader in creating opportunities for music education. During her time in Philadelphia, she has served as the choir director of two 30-member children choruses in the El-Sistema inspired program, Play On Philly, and is the founder of Keys to Connect, which strives to strengthen the bond between parent and child through the shared study of piano.

Cann also served as one of three Curtis Institute of Music inaugural fellows of ArtistYear. Through the one-year fellowship, she worked with local community partners such as City Year, Teach for America and AmeriCorps to bring the arts to local Philadelphia communities where arts education and access are unattainable.

To gain admission to the April 5 concert, members show their 2016-17 concert season membership card. Non-members may attend for $25 at the door ($10 per student). Seating is limited and El Dorado County Community Concert Association members are seated first.

All El Dorado County Community Concert Association concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are performed at Union Mine High School, Theater at the Mine, 6530 Koki Lane in El Dorado. Doors open at 6:30.

For more information visit ElDoradoCommunityConcerts.com.