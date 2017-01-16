Cookies build leaders one package at a time

Happy New Year and happy Girl Scout Cookie season. This year marks the 100th year since Girl Scouts first started selling cookies. The cookie sale teaches valuable life skills and the proceeds— which all stay local — support adventures and community service projects all year long.

Girl Scouts nationwide are celebrating this 100th cookie-versary with a brand-new S’mores Cookie that is available now.

The S’mores Cookie celebrates Girl Scouts’ outdoor traditions in a delicious way.

Important dates

• The local Girl Scout Cookie season began Jan. 13 with presales. Look for Girl Scouts with order forms.

• The cookies arrive in the Sacramento region on Feb. 18 at the Girl Scout Cookie MegaDrop at Raley Field. The organization is expecting to distribute more than 100,000 cases of cookies to Girl Scout troops throughout Northern and Central California.

• Cookies will be available through booth sales starting Feb. 24.

The five skills that build confident girl leaders

• Goal setting

• Decision making

• Money management

• People skills

• Business ethics

There are nine cookies to please every palate.

S’mores: Yummy graham cookie with a layer of marshmallow icing and enrobed in chocolate.

Thin Mints: Crispy chocolate wafers dipped in a mint chocolatey coating — top seller.

Lemonades: Savory slices of shortbread with a refreshingly tangy lemon flavored icing.

Peanut Butter Patties: Crispy vanilla cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolatey coating.

Shortbread: Traditional shortbread cookies in the iconic Girl Scout trefoil shape.

Thanks-A-Lot: Shortbread cookies dipped in rich fudge and topped with an embossed thank you message in one of five languages.

Caramel deLites: Vanilla cookies topped with caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut and topped with chocolate stripes — consistently the No. 2 favorite.

Peanut Butter Sandwich: Crispy, crunchy oatmeal cookies with creamy peanut butter filling.

Trios: Chocolate chips nestled in a gluten-free peanut butter oatmeal cookie.

For the third year running the cost of Girl Scout Cookies is $5 per package.

Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts is the world’s most successful organization dedicated to creating girl leaders with 3.2 million active members and more than 59 million alumnae. Since its founding in 1912 women have explored new fields of knowledge, learned valuable skills and developed strong core values through Girl Scouting. The Girl Scout organization has shaped the lives of the majority of female senior executives and business owners, two-thirds of women in Congress and virtually every female astronaut.

The national organization is Girl Scouts of the USA; the local council is Girl Scouts Heart of Central California (GSHCC). GSHCC is devoted to building go-getters, innovators, risk-takers and leaders (GIRLs) in Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Mariposa, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties.