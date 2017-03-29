Crocker features high school art, Japanese concert in April

The Crocker Art Museum kicks off April with the High School Self-Portrait Show, April 6 through May 28. Composed of artworks in diverse media, this exhibition presents an exploration of self.

Other events at the downtown Sacramento museum include:

Crocker History Tour

April 1: Learn about the Crocker family and the era during which they lived as you journey back in time on this history-infused gallery tour from 11 a.m. to noon. Tour is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Art of Parenting

April 2: The Crocker’s Art of Parenting series returns with a critical discussion on the impact of food on a child’s behavior and mood. Parents, grandparents, educators and caregivers are invited to this conversation designed to shed light on the myths and facts around how food can affect a child’s mind and learning ability. Refreshments will be served at 2 p.m. and the program will begin at 2:15 p.m. Creative Care, which engages children 4 to 10 with a gallery trip and art-making activity, is available with advance registration. This program is sponsored by First 5 Sacramento and is presented as part of the UC Davis Campus Community Book Project, this year featuring Raj Patel’s “Stuffed and Starved.” Visit ccbp.ucdavis.edu for more information.

Kids & Company Gallery Adventure

April 2 & 16: Amusing and educational, this tour from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m is the perfect way to introduce art to children ages 5 and older (and the adults who tag along with them) in a fun and playful manner. Tour is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Lunch & Learn

April 4: Join an in-depth examination of “Relocation Center from Guard Tower, Manzanar Relocation Center,” a 1943 photograph by Ansel Adams, at noon or 1 p.m. Before or after the 30-minute gallery conversation, take time to enjoy lunch at the Crocker Cafe by Supper Club. Event is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Wee Wednesday

April 5, 12, 19 & 26: Bring your little one and yourself to this gallery-based art experience for children ages 3 to 5. The adventure begins in Tot Land with groups leaving at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Program is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Art on Film: “Brazil”

April 6: In a dystopian and darkly comic future, a simple clerical error in a massive government bureaucracy leads to the wrong man being killed and sends a low-level bureaucrat on a Kafka-esque adventure. Starring Jonathan Pryce (“Game of Thrones”) and Robert De Niro, “Brazil” has earned cult status for its innovative art design and sharp wit. Called the most potent piece of satiric political cinema since “Dr. Strangelove” by critic Kenneth Turan, “Brazil” was written and directed by Terry Gilliam (“Monty Python” and “12 Monkeys”) and is now included in many 100-best films lists, remaining a pointedly prescient work of art. Space is limited at the 6 p.m. event and advance registration is recommended. Cost is $10 museum members, $13 students/youth, $15 nonmembers.

This film is part of Art on Film, a periodic and unpredictable film series that features local film lovers presenting the films they admire, followed by audience questions and conversation. Look for Art on Film screenings on select Thursdays throughout the year. “Brazil” will be presented by local film expert and historian Jacob Greenberg.

Artful Tot

April 7 & 8: Each month toddlers explore art-making with different materials in new ways, from printmaking and color mixing to clay and fabric, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Adults learn how to encourage experimentation and self-expression while nurturing their child’s creativity. Families are welcome to arrive any time during this drop-in program. Please dress for mess. This program is for children from 19 to 36 months old and their caregivers. Cost is $7 museum members, $10 nonmembers (includes one child and one adult), $5 per additional person.

New on View Tour

April 6, 8 & 27: Never the same tour twice, the New on View Tour dives into the Crocker’s latest special exhibitions and newest works of art. Times are 6:30 p.m. on designated Thursdays and 3 p.m. on designated Saturday. Tour is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Educator Workshop: One-Day Art Projects Marathon

April 8: Back by popular demand, this mini conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will focus on low-cost, one-day art projects presented by a panel of experienced teachers, artists and museum educators representing a range of grades and artistic focuses. The workshop will follow the same format as previous years, but all lessons presented will be new. The day’s activities include rapid-fire lectures and hands-on art workshops. All participants will walk away with 20 ready-to-go lesson plans. Advance registration required. Cost is $60 Crocker and CAEA members, $80 nonmembers (lunch included).

Slow Art Day

April 8: Slow Art Day (slowartday.com) is a global event with a simple mission to help more people discover the joy of viewing and loving art. Join the thousands of people around the world who take part in this special opportunity to slow down and savor just a few select works of art. This tour at the Crocker from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be hosted by docent Nancy Hampton. Tour is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Sunday Playday

April 9: A monthly program for children ages 4 to 6 and their caregivers, Sunday Playday is a gallery-based art-making experience designed to support school readiness from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Led by a museum educator, children will participate in a fun make-and-take project using a variety of materials, inspired by a different artwork each month. Program is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Prelude Tour

April 9: In advance of the Classical Concert featuring Faythe Vollrath on harpsicord, enjoy a docent-led tour of the exhibition “JapanAmerica: Points of Contact, 1876-1970” and “Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection” at 1 or 2 p.m. to help put the music in context with the art. Prelude Tours are open to all visitors and are free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Classical Concert

April 9: In celebration of the exhibitions “JapanAmerica: Points of Contact, 1876-1970” and “Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection” harpsichordist Faythe Vollrath has created a program of contemporary compositions by Japanese and Japanese American composers that honors and challenges the distinctive sounds of the harpsichord, a traditionally Baroque instrument. Included in the program will be works by Japanese American composer Asako Hirabayashi, who brings a blend of East and West tonalities to her music. This 3 p.m. concert will be a rare aural experience. Space is limited and advance registration is recommended. Cost is $6 museum members, $10 students/youth, $12 nonmembers. This concert is part of the Crocker’s monthly Classical Concert series with Prelude Tours preceding the concert.

ArtMix | Sakuramento

April 13: Karaoke, anime, manga and maybe a Bonsai or two — things pop off Japanese-style at this monthly adult party that keeps you guessing. Dance to the best global beats with DJ Sam I Jam, get a taste of Japanese artisanal beers and be among the first of your friends to witness the rare Kagamiwari (sake barrel top-breaking) ritual. Enjoy food and drink discounts during happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and $5 drink specials all night. Event is free for museum members, $10 for nonmembers. ArtMix is for guests 21 and older.

Baby Loves Art

April 15 & 18: Baby Loves Art at 10:30 or 11:30 a.m. engages babies (up to 18 months old) in a visually stimulating gallery walk and gives parents and caregivers a fun opportunity to connect with their babies and each other. All baby noises are expected and welcome. Strollers are allowed and front carriers are recommended for the best art view. Please no backpacks or rear carriers. Meet at the admission desk; no advance registration required. Program is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Kingsley Art Evaluation Day

April 18: The Kingsley Art Club sponsors art and antique evaluations focusing on a variety of collecting areas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Informal appraisals (verbal approximations of value) are $12 per item or $55 for five items. Appointments are required. Call (916) 808-7752 to schedule an appointment.

Meet Me at the Museum

April 18: Art observation and conversation serve as a gateway to memories and social interaction during this 10:30 a.m. tour designed for visitors living with dementia and Alzheimer’s. Advance registration is required. To register or for more information contact Tiffany Paige at (916) 792-3281 or [email protected].

Kingsley Art Club Lecture Series: Robert Brady

April 19: Sculptor and ceramic artist Robert Brady will present an overview of his sculpture and pottery spanning more than 40 years at 1:15 p.m. Cost is $8 museum members, $5 students/youth, $12 nonmembers.

Hatch: Dance Works in Progress

April 20: Back for its sixth year, Hatch showcases new and innovative dance from up-and-coming and established choreographers at 6:30 p.m. Immerse yourself in the intersection of visual art and dance as artists take inspiration from the Crocker’s visiting exhibitions. Space is limited, and advance registration is recommended. Show is free for museum members, $8 students/youth, $10 nonmembers.

Artist Talk: What it means to “Give a Fork” with Gioia Fonda

April 22: Food plays an enormous role in our lives — it brings us together, it helps shape our culture and, for many, it lies at the center of a daily struggle for survival. These are just some of the issues that inspired artist Gioia Fonda’s social practice art project Give A Fork. Join Gioia at 11 a.m. for a free talk exploring these concepts and more at the Oak Park Community Center, 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sacramento, followed by a conversation with Todd McPherson, Burbank urban garden coordinator at Luther Burbank High School. This artist talk is presented as part of the UC Davis Campus Community Book Project. Visit ccbp.ucdavis.edu for more information.

Sketch It

April 23: Visitors ages 5 and older can sketch at their own pace while receiving drawing instruction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This drop-in program meets in a different gallery each month. No experience necessary and all supplies are provided. Class is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Curator Walk-Through: Amelia Chau on “Into the Fold”

April 27: The exhibition “Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection” showcases some of the most inventive and virtuosic Japanese ceramists of the 20th and 21st century. To enhance your understanding of these works, enjoy a rare opportunity to view the exhibition in an intimate tour with Amelia Chau, the Crocker’s adjunct curator of Asian art, at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited and advance registration is recommended. Cost is $5 museum members, $13 students/youth, $15 nonmembers.

Tickets for the above events may be purchased at crockerart.org or at the museum admission desk unless otherwise specified.

About the Crocker

The Crocker Art Museum was the first public art museum in the Western United States and is one of the leading art museums in California. The museum offers a diverse spectrum of special exhibitions, events and programs to augment its collections of Californian, European, Asian, African and oceanic artworks and international ceramics. The Crocker is located at 216 O St. in downtown Sacramento. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Every third Sunday of the month is “Pay What You Wish Sunday” sponsored by Western Health Advantage. For more information call (916) 808-7000 or visit crockerart.org.