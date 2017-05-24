ShareTweet ShareTweet

The Crocker Art Museum offers plenty of events and activities in June. Keep the family busy this month or enjoy a cool event that will get you out of the summer heat.

Summer Film Series

June 1: The Summer Film Series returns, this year showcasing the power of black and white, at 6:30 p.m. Discover how directors have used this monochromatic style, by choice or by necessity, to achieve a variety of effects, as you explore each film with local film historian Jacob Greenberg. A black-and-white short film will precede each screening. A quintessential film noir, “The Third Man” took the black-and-white aesthetic to powerful new artistic levels that remain unmatched. Starring Joseph Cotton as an American writer in Allied-occupied Vienna and Orson Welles in a captivating performance as the mysterious Harry Lime, “The Third Man” won the Grand Prix at the 1949 Cannes Film Festival and the British Academy Award for best film. Cost is $6 museum members, $10 student/youth, $12 nonmembers.

New on View Tour

June 1, 10 & 22: Never the same tour twice, the New on View Tour dives into the Crocker’s latest special exhibitions and newest works of art. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Rainbow Families Pre-Parade Party

June 3: The Crocker Art Museum invites all families to come “rainbow up” for the Sacramento Pride Parade, which kicks off nearby at 11 a.m. Streamers, bells, crowns, face paints and a variety of supplies will be available to decorate babies, kids, mommies, mamas, daddies, papas, allies and friends — not to mention strollers, bikes and wagons. Walk in the parade with our group or just be a colorful spectator. Light refreshments provided to help fuel the fun. Meet at Crocker Park, across the street from the Crocker Art Museum. Free for everyone. Presented in partnership with Sacramento Rainbow Families. For more information on the Pride Parade visit sacramentopride.org.

Artful Tot

June 3: Each month, toddlers explore artmaking with different materials in new ways, from printmaking and color mixing to working with clay and fabric from 10:30 a.m. to noon (drop in). Adults learn how to encourage experimentation and self-expression while nurturing their child’s creativity. Families are welcome to arrive any time during this drop-in program. Please dress for mess. This program is for children from 19 to 36 months old and their caregivers. Cost is $7 museum members, $10 nonmembers (includes one child and one adult), $5 per additional person.

Crocker History Tour

June 3: Learn about the Crocker family and the era during which they lived as you journey back in time on this history-infused gallery tour at 11 a.m. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Crocker Architecture Tour

June 4: Explore the distinct architectural elements, inside and out, of the Teel Family Pavilion and the historic building at 1 p.m. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Kids & Company Gallery Adventure

June 4 & 18: Amusing and educational, this 10:30 a.m. tour is the perfect way to introduce art to children ages 5 and older (and the adults who tag along with them) in a fun and playful manner. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Lunch & Learn

June 6: Join an in-depth examination of “Family Fiction-Arcadia I” by Richard Cleaver at noon or 1 p.m. Before or after the 30-minute gallery conversation, take time to enjoy lunch at the Crocker Cafe by Supper Club. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Wee Wednesday

June 7, 14, 21 & 28: Bring your little one and yourself to this gallery-based art experience for children ages 3 to 5. The adventure begins in Tot Land with groups leaving at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

ArtMix | Pride

June 8: Relish how far LGBTQ rights have come at the Crocker’s annual celebration of Pride Month from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Local LGBTQ artists, creatives and makers are celebrated with DJ duo Rituals of Mine, Century Got Bars, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Activism Articulated, SIGLFF and more. Create your own Pride flag at our pop-up print shop, and mix with local groups to learn how you can get involved, be an active ally, and connect with the strong, brave, bold and beautiful members of Sacramento’s LGBTQ community. There are $5 drink specials all night. Free for museum members, $10 for nonmembers.

Worldwide Knit in Public Day

June 10: Worldwide Knit in Public Day is an international event that encourages experienced and novice knitters alike to knit together in public places. Join fellow yarn enthusiasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Friedman Court for good company and the free exchange of ideas and creativity. Not a knitter? No problem. Learn and get started alongside accomplished knitters in a fun, low-key atmosphere.

Sunday Playday

June 11: A monthly program for children ages 4 to 6 and their caregivers, Sunday Playday is a gallery-based, artmaking experience designed to support school readiness from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (drop in). Led by a museum educator, children will participate in a fun make-and-take project using a variety of materials, inspired by a different artwork each month. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Prelude tour

June 11: In advance of the classical concert featuring Andrei Baumann on piano, enjoy a docent-led tour of the exhibition “Full Spectrum: Paintings by Raimonds Staprans” at 1 and 2 p.m. to help put the music in context with the art. Prelude Tours are open to all visitors. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Classical concert

June 11: Join us at 3 p.m. for a special classical concert as famed pianist Andrei Baumann performs Beethoven’s final three sonatas (Op. 109, 110, and 111). Considered masterworks of piano literature, these sonatas are events unto themselves when performed together. Baumann draws a connection between these works and the art of “Full Spectrum: Paintings by Raimonds Staprans,” exploring the sense of tranquility and turbulence contained in both. This special concert will last approximately 75 minutes. Space is limited, and advance registration is recommended. $6 Museum members, $10 students/youth, $12 nonmembers.

Jazz Night at the Crocker

June 15: Sacramento’s longest-running summer jazz series offers unrivaled evenings of art and music at 6:30 p.m. on third Thursdays, June through September. This year’s lineup was crafted from the melodic recommendations of Gary Vercelli, Capital Public Radio’s jazz music director. Nashville-raised Nicolas Bearde, known to hypnotize with his soulful and affecting baritone voice, kicks off Jazz Night at the Crocker with a vast repertoire of sterling standards. A seasoned and highly respected showman on stage, Bearde has won acclaim from a host of international jazz publications touting his lush vocals and imaginative interpretations. Don’t miss this performance of time-tested standards, blues, and other familiar jazz works that are at once soulful, swinging, improvisational, and memorable. For the best seat in the house, bring your own chair. Members can purchase a series ticket and attend all four concerts for the price of three. $8 museum members, $14 nonmembers, $24 member series ticket.

Baby Loves Art

June 17 & 20: Baby Loves Art engages babies (up to 18 months old) in a visually stimulating gallery walk, offering parents and caregivers a fun opportunity to connect with their babies and each other. from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. All baby noises are expected and welcome. Strollers are allowed and front carriers are recommended for the best art view. Please no backpacks or rear carriers. Meet at the admission desk; no advance registration required. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Wonder Lab

June 18: This drop-in art-making program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to all, is designed to spark creativity. Children with learning and developmental disabilities and their families are especially invited. Wonder Lab is presented in collaboration with the Crocker Art Museum’s Art Access Committee.

Project1Voice

June 18: Celebration Arts, the Crocker Art Museum and The Brickhouse Gallery team up to participate in the 31st annual Project1Voice/1Play/1Day, an international event featuring staged readings that revive neglected, forgotten or underappreciated works by black playwrights. At 3 p.m. P1V takes on “Yellowman,” a memory play that examines intra-racial discrimination, cyclical abuse, class and racism in a small southern town.

Kingsley Art Club Evaluation Day

June 20: The Kingsley Art Club sponsors art and antique evaluations focusing on a variety of collecting areas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Informal appraisals (verbal approximations of value) are $12 per item, or $55 for five items. Appointments are required. Please call (916) 808-7752 to schedule an appointment.

Crocker Book Club

June 22 & 24: Named a best book of the year by NPR and the Financial Times, and a finalist for the Man Booker Prize, “How to be Both” is a literary tour de force, entwining two stories into one in surprising and inventive ways. There is George, a teenage girl living in current-day Cambridge; and Francesco del Cossa, a Renaissance fresco painter. Told from two perspectives, “How to be Both” brings to the fore questions of identity and reality, as we come to see how things aren’t always true or false, but can be both. The club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. Space is limited and advance registration is strongly suggested.

Family Friday

June 23 & 30: This summer, Family Fridays are hands on from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Explore a different artistic material each week with interactive artist demonstrations, exciting performances, and creations you can take home. Designed for a range of abilities and learning styles, Family Fridays take place in the E. Kendall Davis courtyard and include multi-sensory activities, picnic areas and a Double Digit Clubhouse just for kids 10 and older. Check out crockerart.org for weekly themes and activities. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Sketch It

June 25: Visitors ages 5 and older can sketch at their own pace while receiving drawing instruction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This drop-in program meets in a different gallery each month. No experience is necessary, and all supplies are provided. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Open Poetry Night in the Gallery

June 29: Unique artistic visions are manifested in “Turn the Page: The First Ten Years of Hi-Fructose.” Share your own vision and voice during this open poetry night in the exhibition gallery. The evening will start with a brief overview of the show followed by public poetry offerings. Limited seating will be provided. Bring original poems or your favorite works by other poets to share aloud. Sign-ups will begin at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

The Crocker is located at 216 O St. in downtown Sacramento. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information call (916) 8-8-7000 or visit crockerart.org.