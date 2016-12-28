Crocker’s calendar will warm up your winter

Karen Christian

Crocker Art Museum

Crocker Art Museum activities will keep adults and children entertained this month. Here’s a look at upcoming events at the Sacramento museum.

Opening exhibition

Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection

Jan. 22 through May 7: In early 2017, the Crocker Art Museum will unveil three beautiful and important new exhibitions focusing on Japanese and Japanese American art and culture. The first of these, Into the Fold: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection, highlights the diversity, creativity and technical virtuosity of 20th and 21st century ceramic artists working in Japan. The show features artists whose work is inspired by traditional themes as well as those who work in (or are influenced by) the avant garde. Tensions between form and functionality, traditional and modern, national and international are often evident across works in the exhibition and within individual pieces. Groupings suggest particular elements associated with the medium’s development, including tea vessels, biomorphic shapes, geometric design and sculptural forms. Some 40 artists, including many of Japan’s greatest living ceramicists, are represented by 75 works.

Student exhibition

Studio Selections

Through Feb. 26: The Crocker Art Museum’s studio program offers classes in a variety of media and uses the museum’s unique environment for inspiration and contemplation. Studio Selections is a sample of works that represent the diverse and enthusiastic students who participated in studio art classes during the summer of 2016.

Concerts, films and special events

Art on Film: “The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T”

Jan. 5: By turns bizarre, childlike, surreal and always creative, “The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T” has developed a well-earned cult following due to its originality and darkly charming sensibility. With a screenplay and lyrics written by Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss), this musical fantasy includes incredible dream-like sets and infectious songs. A treat for adults and children alike, see the imagination of Dr. Seuss brought to life on screen in vibrant color. “The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T” will be presented by Matías Bombal, movie critic and film historian of “Matías Bombal’s Hollywood.” Showtimes is 6 p.m. Space is limited and advance registration is recommended. Cost is $10 for museum members, $5 for students/youth and $15 for nonmembers.

Highest Heaven Brought to Life: Live Readings in the Gallery with Capital Stage

Jan. 7: The art of Highest Heaven: Spanish and Portuguese Colonial Art from the Roberta and Richard Huber Collection depicts historical and religious imagery, taking the viewer into history to experience the art of 18th-century colonial Latin America, exploring how people of that time would have seen and used the work for purposes of public worship. The actors of Capital Stage invite you to join them in the gallery as they bring these works of art to life through live readings of first-person narratives, both historical and fictional. Showtime is 2 p.m. Free for museum members and free with admission for nonmembers.

Classical Concert: Christina Mok and Miles Graber, violin and piano

Jan. 8: The history of the European Baroque period comes to life through music as violinist Christina Mok and pianist Miles Graber present a program of complex and beautiful works by French, Italian and German composers from 1600-1750 at 3 p.m.. Known for her elegant phrasing and careful study of historic periods, Mok joins sought-after accompanist Graber for an afternoon of musical delights with works by Leclair, Corelli and J. S. Bach. Space is limited, and advance registration is recommended. $6 Museum members, $10 students/youth $12 nonmembers. This concert is part of the Crocker’s monthly Classical Concert series with prelude tours at 1 and 2 p.m.

ArtMix | Light

Jan. 12: It’s a full moon, a new year and the perfect time to light up your night at the Crocker’s monthly music-plus-art mixer. Let soul artist Zyah Belle and DJ Shaun Slaughter draw you out of the dark and onto the dance floor. Delight in sparkling drinks, digital dares and light-infused art. Enjoy food and drink discounts during happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and $5 drink specials all night; event ends at 9 p.m. Free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. ArtMix is for guests 21 and older.

Tours and talks

Lunch & Learn

Jan. 3: Join an in-depth examination of “An Allegory of the Spanish Withdrawal from the Netherland,” “A Man in Oriental Dress” and “A Skater” by Pieter Jansz Quast. Before or after the 30-minute gallery conversation, take time to enjoy lunch at the Crocker Cafe by Supper Club. Talks begin at 12 and 1 p.m. This event is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

New on View Tour

Jan. 5, 14 & 26: Never the same tour twice, the New on View Tour dives into the Crocker’s latest special exhibitions and newest works of art at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Art Rx

Jan. 14: Art Rx is now open to those with chronic pain and caregivers for people facing the end of life. If you are in one of these communities, you and guest(s) are invited to enjoy facilitated group conversations about select pieces of art with an accomplished docent at 11 a.m. The goal of Art Rx is to encourage positive experiences that reduce the burden of chronic pain and caregiver stress. No prior art knowledge is necessary. Advanced registration is required. Call (916) 808-1962 or email [email protected] with questions. Arrive 15 minutes early for check-in. Art Rx is presented in collaboration with the Center for Pain Medicine’s Integrative Pain Management Program, part of the UC Davis Health System.



Crocker History Tour

Jan. 15: Learn about the Crocker family and the era during which they lived as you journey back in time on this history-infused gallery tour. This tour is free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers. The Crocker History Tour runs through May on the third Sunday of the month from 12 to 1 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Colonialism, from Highest Heaven to Darker History

Jan. 15: The stunning objects of the exhibition Highest Heaven: Spanish and Portuguese Colonial Art from the Roberta and Richard Huber Collection offer the chance to examine the history of colonialism that exists beneath the surface of these precious works. In brief talks followed by a panel discussion, four scholars of colonialism — Leopoldo Bernucci, Charles Walker, Sudipta Sen and Manuel Barajas — will offer context and understanding of colonialism, past and present, and its lasting effects. Deepen your understanding of the history behind the art and the aftereffects of colonialism that continue to impact artists and cultures today. The talk will begin at 2 p.m. Space is limited and advance registration is recommended. Cost is $10 for museum members, $5 for students/youth and $12 for nonmembers.

Meet Me at the Museum

Jan. 17: Art observation and conversation serve as a gateway to memories and social interaction during this tour designed for visitors living with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Advance registration is required. To register or for more information contact Tiffany Paige at (916) 792-3281 or [email protected]. This tour takes place at 10:30 a.m. every third Tuesday of the month.

Kingsley Art Club Lecture Series: William Ishmael: Yes Virginia, There is a Second Life

Jan. 18: Artist William Ishmael will describe his transition from engineering and urban planning to an active art practice. He will show how freedom from the analytical translates into his expressive artwork. Cost is $8 for museum members, $5 for students/youth and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets may be purchased at crockerartmuseum.org or at the museum admission desk. The lecture will begin at 1:15 p.m.

Youth and family programs

Wee Wednesday

Wednesdays: Bring your little one and yourself to this gallery-based art experience for children ages 3 to 5. The adventure begins in Tot Land with groups leaving at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Artful Tot

Jan. 6 & 7: Every month toddlers explore art-making with different materials in new ways, from printmaking and color mixing to clay and fabric. Adults learn how to encourage experimentation and self-expression while nurturing their child’s creativity. Families are welcome to arrive anytime during this drop-in program from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Dress for mess. This program is for children from 19 to 36 months old and their caregivers. Cost is $7 museum members, $10 nonmembers (includes one child and one adult) and $5 per additional person. Fees include museum admission.

Sunday Playday (drop in)

Jan. 8: A monthly program for children ages 4 to 6 and their caregivers, Sunday Playday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is a gallery-based art making experience designed to support school readiness. Led by a museum educator, children will participate in a fun make-and-take project using a variety of art materials, inspired by a different artwork each month. Free for Museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Homeschool Day: Art Lab

Jan. 10: Roll up your sleeves with one of our resident teaching artists to experiment with color, paint and the printmaking process. Cost is $3 per person in advance and $5 per person at the door. Free admission for adults chaperoning a homeschool family or group. Drop in for hands-on fun between 12 and 2 p.m.

Kids and Company Gallery Adventure

Jan. 15: Amusing and educational, this 10:30 a.m. tour is the perfect way to introduce art to children ages 5 and older (and the adults who tag along with them) in a fun and playful manner. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Baby Loves Art

Jan. 17 & 21: Baby Loves Art engages babies (up to 18 months old) in a visually stimulating gallery walk and gives parents and caregivers a fun opportunity to connect with their babies and each other. All baby noises are expected and welcome. Strollers are allowed and front carriers are recommended for the best art view. Please no backpacks or rear carriers. Meet at the admission desk at 10:30 a.m.; no advance registration required. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Sketch It (drop in)

Jan. 22: Visitors ages 5 and older can sketch at their own pace while receiving drawing instruction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This drop-in program meets in a different gallery each month. No experience necessary and all supplies are provided. Free for museum members and free with general admission for nonmembers.

Tickets for the events mentioned above may be purchased at crockerartmuseum.org or at the museum admission desk.

The Crocker Art Museum was the first public art museum in the Western U.S. and is one of the leading art museums in California. The museum offers a diverse spectrum of special exhibitions, events and programs to augment its collections of Californian, European, Asian, African and Oceanic artworks and international ceramics. The Crocker is located at 216 O St. in downtown Sacramento. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Every third Sunday of the month is “Pay What You Wish Sunday” sponsored by Western Health Advantage. For more information call (916) 808-7000 or visit crockerartmuseum.org.

