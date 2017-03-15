Dark, stormy … hilarious night

“It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” is taking over the Oak Ridge High School theater beginning March 16 and you can feel the excitement brewing from the entire cast.

Characterized by the Oak Ridge drama teacher and director Catherine Cook as being “a tip of the hat to the 1940s,” the humorous, lighthearted murder mystery written by Craig Sodaro is fun for the entire family.

This radio play within a play takes place in a mansion owned by the reclusive and not very well liked mystery writer Sam Slaughter, played by Kaden Call. This is also the recording studio for Sam’s popular radio show, “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night,” and where the mystery begins.

Slaughter is kidnapped and a woman’s body falls out of nowhere. With a string of suspects, Det. Samson, played by Drake Riddiough, has his work cut out for him. But when the detective is apparently murdered these stranded characters are left completely on their own. Between the ditzy actress, the dramatic diva and the country bumpkins, it may take one of Sam’s old radio scripts to reveal the real killer.

“Hilarious,” is how Maxwell Walker, who plays Fielding, Sam’s butler, describes the production.

Jude Ryan, who is making his theater debut as Clyde Farrington, Sam’s publisher, says of his first time experience, “This has been a big rush. I’m meeting a lot of people and am looking forward to being on stage.”

A stage, by the way, that has been completely built and decorated by the show’s own cast members.

Natalie Shaw, who plays Cleo Riviera, a young, 20-something actress, said she’s excited to have the chance to play a young and flirty character after playing older ones in the past. “This is my favorite role and a brand new experience for me,” she told Village Life.

Claire Soulier, who plays Winny Gallagher, one of Slaughter’s few fans, describes the play as “very mysterious, with a couple of twists and turns that you won’t expect.”

What the Oak Ridge High School drama department does expect is to bring a lot of laughs and a really fun night to their audiences while raising money for the drama department.

Dates & Details

“It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” runs March 16-18 & 23-25 with showtimes at 7 p.m. at the Oak Ridge theatre, 1120 Harvard Way, El Dorado Hills.

General admission is $10, seniors and 12 and younger pay $9, students pay $8 and the group discount is $9 per seat. Tickets can be purchased at stormynight.brownpapertickets.com or by calling the reservation line at (916) 390-3727.

For more information visit oakridgedrama.org.

Cast

Cleo Riviera (Natalie Shaw), Audrey Ross (Madison Ganas), Carter Lane (William Evans), Sam Slaughter (Kaden Call), Barbara Prescott (Delaney Kelleher), Molly Meade (Ashley Adams), Esther Culpepper (Callie Turvill), Fielding (Maxwell Walker), Norman Grieve (Shaun Azvedo), Pete Wilson (Ethan Gomez), Hillary Dunn (Kyana Hatch), Sheila Sylvester (Casey Short), Detective Samson (Drake Riddiough), Clyde Farrington (Jude Ryan), Winny Gallagher (Claire Soulier), Ellie McDoogle (Emily Preszler), Lydia Pratt (Luisa Baldino), Snoopy Dorrance (Lauren Seymour).

Crew

Director/Set Design: Catherine Cook; Student Assistants: Emily Martorana and Callie Turvill; Construction Dads: Mr. Baldino, Mr. Green and Mr. Tripp; Production team: Makena Alquist, Jenna Breedlove, Josh Chadburn, Jenny Davis, Adele Gargiulo, Nolan Gomez, Rebecca Hughey, Mary Katherine Mulligan, Ryan Santos, Megan Tripp and Julian Warshawsky.

