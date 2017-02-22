EDMT brings ‘Shrek the Musical’ to the stage

Everyone’s favorite ogre is back as El Dorado Musical Theatre presents “Shrek The Musical,” a hilarious spectacle for the stage based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film. All of Shrek’s friends and foes come to life to prove there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

Irreverent fun for the whole family, Shrek’s story asserts that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre. See this Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure live Feb. 24 through March 5 at the Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom.

This EDMT presentation is directed and choreographed by Debbie Wilson with vocal direction by Jennifer Wittmayer and costumes designed by Christine Martorana.

Showtimes are Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.; Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. (bargain night); Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. (sign interpreted) and 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

This show is appropriate for all ages.

“Shrek The Musical” is an EDMT encore production that features their very best performers. Ticket prices range from $15 to $39 and can be purchased online at harriscenter.net or by calling the Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888.

About El Dorado Musical Theatre

EDMT is an award-winning, regional theater company based in El Dorado Hills featuring performers aged 5 to 22 years old. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts education organization founded in 2001. The company’s focus is helping young people build confidence for life through excellence in theater production.

The 2016-2017 season of EDMT’s major productions performed at the Harris

Center includes Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins,” “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” and “Les Misérables” (school edition).

For more information about El Dorado Musical Theatre’s shows, classes through EDMT’s Performing Arts Institute, tap companies or its premier performing group, High Voltage, visit edmt.info.

This story falls on page "10"