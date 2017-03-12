Enter your wine into the county fair

The 2017 El Dorado County Fair Open Wine Competition is accepting entries. The early bird pricing of $30 per entry is available through April 14 and after entries are $35 each. Entries will be accepted until May 12.

The awards presentation and wine tasting will be held on May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Entry forms are available at eldoradocountyfair.org.

Back Room Gold Awards are unique awards the EDC Fair presents. The 30-plus back room staff — typical customers — who pour for the judges choose their favorite red, white or zinfandel in a blind tasting which makes this a People’s Choice Award.

Jody Gray, CEO of El Dorado County Fair and Event Center said, “Our competition is probably the least expensive competition around. We strive to keep the cost low so that wineries can make entering an easy choice. Our goal is to promote the wine.”

The county fair will run June 15-18 at the fairgrounds in Placerville.

