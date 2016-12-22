Experience the great songwriting of the Gershwins

Described as a definitive Gershwin concert experience, Rhapsody & Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience, comes to Stage One at the Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom on Jan. 8.

Featuring Richard Glazier, Michelle Knight, Michael Andrew and a five-piece band, the concert offers a unique and entertaining multimedia musical celebration thanks to unprecedented access to the Gershwin archives. Special family stories, rare home videos and wonderful family photos are all woven into the concert of beloved Gershwin songs such as “I Got Rhythm,” “Summertime,” “Someone To Watch Over Me” and “‘S’Wonderful.”

Rhapsody & Rhythm celebrates the ingenious music and legacy of George and Ira Gershwin. Performed throughout North America to critical acclaim, it the provides an unparalleled understanding of why the Gershwin brothers are for many the most beloved and respected songwriting team in history.

Musical performances are complimented by rare Gershwin visual and audio elements along with wonderful stories that provide the audience with an inside perspective of the iconic duo.

This special evening also includes choreography and tap dancing reminiscent of the magical moments created by Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly in classic Gershwin movies such as “An American in Paris” and “Shall We Dance.”

The musicians involved are all top-notch. Richard Glazier has won several major international piano competitions including the Pro Musicis International Award and the National Federation of Music Clubs Young Artist Competition. Glazier has had three nationally broadcast television specials on PBS. The shows have won multiple awards, including four Telly Awards for outstanding achievement in entertainment, documentary and cultural programming.

Glazier has performed at numerous prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, Library of Congress, Smithsonian Institution, Newport Festival and the Ravinia Festival in Chicago. Glazier holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the Cleveland Institute of Music.

After being on Broadway with “Jersey Boys,” Michelle Knight premiered and starred in the Off-Broadway musical “Disenchanted” for which she was nominated the Lucille Lortel Award for lead actress. Other credits include national tours of “Grease” and the 30th anniversary tour of “Annie.”

And for two years, Michael Andrew was the headline singer and bandleader at the world-famous Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City where he entertained audiences nightly and hosted a live radio broadcast, “Live from the Rainbow Room.” He was the band-leader and singer at Merv

Griffin’s Coconut Club at The Beverly Hilton. While on “Larry King Live,” Griffin called Andrew “one of the great singers of all time.”

Rhapsody & Rhythm: The Gershwin Concert Experience takes the Harris Center stage at 2 p.m. Jan. 8. Tickets are $24 to $49; students tickets are $12. Get yours online at harriscenter.net or from Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888. Parking is included in the price of the ticket.

Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63003

This story falls on page "6"