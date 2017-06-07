ShareTweet ShareTweet

Fairytale Town features plenty of summer fun for the kids, beginning this month.

Community Day at the Sacramento Adventure Playground

June 10: All ages are invited for a day of play at the Sacramento Adventure Playground’s Maple Neighborhood Center, 3301 37th Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children get to create their own play structures and spaces by re-purposing everyday items such as cardboard boxes, plus household wares, natural elements and unexpected items. The playground is a fun and safe environment where children can use their imagination and creativity to direct their own play. The Sacramento Adventure Playground is open rain or shine and admission is free. For more information visit sacadventureplay.org or call (916) 222-3831.

Family Campout at Fairytale Town

June 16-17: Spend the night in Fairytale Town’s storybook park. This exciting overnight adventure includes a theater show, arts and crafts activities, a scavenger hunt, fun games and bedtime stories. Wake up the next morning under Fairytale Town’s canopy of trees to a light continental breakfast. Prices range from $25 to $30 per person and include all activities. Member discounts are available.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream:” & Crystal Ice Cream Fantasy

June 24: Celebrate William Shakespeare’s popular fairy-themed play while enjoying all-you-can-eat Crystal ice cream. This magical midsummer’s evening, 5 to 9 p.m., features multiple ice cream tasting stations, live entertainment, hands-on activities and more. Celtic band Stepping Stone will perform throughout the evening. Costumes for the whole family are encouraged. No host food and bar. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 2-12. Members receive $2 off per ticket on advance tickets. Day-of tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 2-12. No member discount on day-of tickets.

About Fairytale Town

Fairytale Town is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit children’s park and educational center in Land Park whose mission is to promote the imagination, creativity and education of children. Established in 1959, Fairytale Town is home to more than 25 three-dimensional play sets based on favorite fairytales and nursery rhymes, a family of 22 rare and miniature breed animals, three interactive learning gardens and two performing arts stages. Fairytale Town is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from March through October and Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November through February, weather permitting and unless otherwise noted. For more information visit fairytaletown.org or call (916) 808-7462.