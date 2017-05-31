ShareTweet ShareTweet

Big Idea Theatre continues its 10th anniversary season, Find Your Voice, by welcoming Janis Stevens back to direct “The Open House” by Will Eno. The play, a dark comedy about family and transformation performed by an exceptionally talented cast, opened May 26.

“Every house has potential, but, potential for what? is the question posed that really encapsulates the main theme of Will Eno’s play for me: How do we realize the potential of our house? And I believe he means the word ‘house’ to be taken on political, social, personal and planetary levels. The metaphor of the play is what makes me want to dive into it as well as the eager bunch of actors we have assembled for this cast,” said Stevens.

Acclaimed playwright Eno flips the script on the family play in this clever and subversive comedy in which two adult children, along with their uncle, return to their parents’ home to celebrate their anniversary. The dog has gone missing, Father is relentlessly unpleasant and the rest of the family is doing their best to withstand his attacks. Eventually, a real estate agent who looks oddly familiar arrives and reveals that Father plans to sell the house. Soon, other visitors appear, and the family dynamic – the family itself – transforms into something entirely different, if not altogether new.

The cast features actors Charles-Lew Rooker, Linda Montalvo-Carbone, Alexa Slater, Kevin Adamski and Don Hayden.

“The Open House” runs through June 24 with Showtimes at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Tickets are general admission $18 online/$22 door, students/seniors/SARTA members $16 online/$20 door, Thrifty Thursdays $12 and groups (10 or more) $12 (reservations required). ​Big Idea Theatre is located at 1616 Del Paso Blvd. in Sacramento. For tickets and more information call (916) 960-3036 or visit bigideatheatre.org.