FLC student artists’ creations on display

“Papa Bless” by Dakota Daniels

The Harris Center for the Arts hosts an exhibition of Folsom Lake College student artists in the Bank of America Gallery, now through May 13, with a special Artists’ Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

The art show features various student art work created during the past year. A diverse range of media from drawing and painting to printmaking, sculpture and metal arts is exhibited. The show is representative of the wide range of styles, techniques and approaches supported by the college’s Visual Arts faculty and exemplifies the strong foundation each student receives while pursuing visual arts studies at Folsom Lake College.

The Bank of America Gallery is located in the Harris Center for the Arts on the west side of the Folsom Lake College campus (10 College Parkway, off E. Bidwell Street in Folsom). The gallery is open to the public every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. when exhibits are installed. In addition, the gallery is open one hour before, and during intermission of, each scheduled performance at the Harris Center.

Regular admission to the gallery is free of charge. When visiting the gallery on a weekday, a parking permit is required. Permits are available for $2 per vehicle from automated kiosk dispensers located near the parking lot entrances.

For more information on the Harris Center for the Arts and the Bank of America Gallery visit harriscenter.net.

