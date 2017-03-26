Funny people to entertain at MORE fundraiser

Cheryl the Soccer Mom will be first on the funny list during the Stand Up for MORE Comedy Night, set for March 31 in Placerville, warming the crowd for the animal-conspiracy proponent Tim Bedore who will explain his thoroughly entertaining theories.

“I live in Folsom so I’m familiar with the Placerville area,” said Cheryl. “But the area is very diverse with a lot of different types. I tailor my performance to the audience, and for a fundraiser — and for such a great cause — it will be rated PG.”

Cheryl said she expects to entertain the audience at the MORE facility at 399 Placerville Drive for about 10 to 15 minutes to get the crowd ready for Bedore, who is quite certain that wild animals are all scheming to take the planet back, and his jokes and dialog have proven compelling with the public — especially those who agree with his theory and send him photos and odd accounts of strange animal behavior.

The fundraiser for Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises features dinner that includes two free drinks and the $45 per person tickets may be purchased at standupformore.org.

