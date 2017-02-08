Seek out the sweet treats and go for A Chocolate Affair

Baker Alisa Smith of Way Back Bakery in El Dorado will be bringing her goodies — just like the ones Grandma used to make — to A Chocolate Affair on Feb. 11. Village Life photo by Shelly Thorene

Remember, way back, when your grandma would open up her kitchen window on an early summer morn and the sheer white curtains would flutter lightly in the same breeze that told your nose she had just baked a fresh batch of cinnamon rolls?

Remember, way back, what those glistening rolls looked like as they sat cooling on the metal rack, their big, brown, beautiful goodness slathered in homemade butter-cream frosting that dripped into the pan, forming tiny pools of tasty temptation?

Way back, can you recall that first bite, taken when the roll was probably still too hot but had to be conquered anyway? Remember how it was hard to keep the whole thing in your mouth because your grin was too wide?

If the image is a little hazy, it’s time for a trip way back … that is, a trip to Way Back Bakery in El Dorado, where you would swear you hear Grandma humming in the kitchen.

It’s not Grandma, but close enough when you realize that the cinnamon rolls are not the only shining stars behind the glass at the little bakery, which doesn’t look like a typical store but more resembles … well, Grandma’s house. With its garden out front and whimsical touches that really do take you back to a simpler day, it seems only natural to walk inside and see what’s been whipped up for eager fingers.

The woman wearing the apron this time, though, is pastry chef Alisa Smith who took over the warm and wonderful store some four years ago. Smith, 45, will be bringing some of her delightfully decadent dandies to this year’s A Chocolate Affair set for Saturday, Feb. 11 at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

Those attending the annual fundraiser that features live and silent auctions for really great prizes, all in support of local Soroptimist clubs that help young women achieve educational and professional goals, won’t see any of the aforementioned cinnamon rolls at the event — but don’t despair.

“This is my first year doing A Chocolate Affair and I’m super excited to go,” said Smith, a woman who seems never to stop smiling — unless she’s testing one of her captivating concoctions. “I plan to make a decadent fudge cupcake with chocolate ganache and maybe coconut macaroons dipped in chocolate for A Chocolate Affair.”

Tickets for the popular event are $40 in advance, $45 at the door, but the raffle features a prize valued at $2,500. The auctions provide the chance to win one of five trips to amazing locales throughout the globe, some of them worth $8,000.

Local wineries, breweries, restaurants and bakeries will put their best fare forward with offerings sure to quiet the crowd as attendees savor the bounty of each booth. Likely the line at the Way Back Bakery set-up will get a little long, once the word gets out about Alisa Smith’s culinary capabilities.

Smith, who on this day was enjoying the help of fellow pastry chefs Jenny Garcia, 29, and Angel Foshee, 31, doesn’t have a bit of stage fright about presenting her chocolate champions at the special fundraiser, even though it’s her inaugural appearance. That’s because, she modestly admits, her longtime customers have convinced her she knows her sweet way around a mixing bowl.

“Our main advertising is word of mouth,” she said, with “mouth” obviously being the operative word. “Our loyal customers account for our success — we know the names of everyone and how they take their coffee.”

“Like Jim,” said Garcia, helping the boss recall some of the longtime, loyal lovers of great pastry. “He’s here all the time.”

How does he take his coffee, Smith was asked.

“He stopped drinking coffee,” she said, her laughter echoed by Garcia and Foshee. “Now he drinks tea.”

Smith said Jim loves the scones that are whipped up in the pristine and bright kitchen and he orders one of the fresh, fabulous and flaky treats virtually every morning.

“And he gets one for his wife,” she added, “and if there are any cinnamon rolls left by the time they go home, he gets one of those too. He says they’re fantastic.”

Smith said she uses cake pans to make the cinnamon rolls sinfully good (no, not an oxymoron in this case). “That gives them their rustic look.”

Rustic … maybe … but looks aren’t everything. The various lumpy shapes, ugly ducklings that come out of the oven when the cinnamon rolls are finished baking, turn into sugary swans once Smith and her team has at them with the pastry bag full of creamy frosting.

The coveted cinnamon rolls are baked every morning except Sunday at Way Back Bakery, but don’t just walk in and order one — not before you check out what else has happened in the wee hours of the morning.

The bakery in the back of the lot at 6211 Pleasant Valley Road, not far from the iconic Poor Red’s, is known for surprising customers with deliciously different fare, recipes that have been brought to perfection by Smith, Garcia, Foshee and another employee, pastry chef Tiffany Lynn Coburn. There are myriad muffins, scones with scads of fresh-fruit filling, tantalizing turnovers and even quintessential quiches.

“Along with the sweet, we do savory, plus we bake breads fresh every day,” said Smith.

But what Way Back Bakery has become known for locally, she said with a smile that somehow had grown even bigger, is its wedding cakes. Not just wedding cakes, but wedding cakes.

“I do up to six wedding cakes a week during the bridal season,” she said proudly, pointing to her “wall of thanks” at the bakery that contains not only lavish praise and notes of gratitude but photos of stunning stacks of gorgeous layer cake, all frosted and primped into works of culinary artistry. Smith said her clients include several local wineries, including David Girard Vineyards near Coloma and she said Wedgewood at the Sequoia House in Placerville also collaborates with Way Back Bakery.

“And, I sell my scones wholesale,” said Smith, “all coming out of my little 620-square-foot building.”

Sharing the fact that for Valentine’s Day the bakery will be coloring its whipped cream pink, Smith then looked thoughtful and decided to share one more thing: “I feel like a picture of me should have a caption that says ‘These results are not typical.’”

Asked to elaborate, the mother of three and wife to her accountant husband Chuck, said she has had almost unbelievable luck and support in getting her business baked to perfection. After all, just having folks find the bakery that’s behind a clothing boutique and a small bookstore, out of sight unless you know to follow your nose, is a mild miracle in itself, she said.

“The generosity in our area — the Cameron Park Rotary Club put me and Angel through culinary school, through a vocational scholarship program they have,” smiled Smith, who then strode over near a huge, industrial food mixer. “Marshall Hospital heard my story and they gave me this,” she said, her voice filled with thanks, a ganache of gratitude.

Smith said the Hobart Mixer brand-new retails for about $10,000; the used beauty she pegged at half that hefty price. “It’s worth thousands, but to me it’s priceless,” she said.

“I’ve tried to give back by being a guest speaker, letting others know it’s never too late to follow your dream, to discover your gift when you are older.

“Don’t be afraid to fail.”

Failure does not appear to be an option at Way Back Bakery, where the trio of passionate pastry purveyors was asked what their own, personal favorite might be.

“The Ho-Ho Cake,” said Smith, without hesitation. Her choice elicited groans of delighted agreement from her pards as she described her pick: Chocolate chiffon cake filled with sweet, heavy whipping cream and chocolate ganache.

Garcia and Foshee in turn explained why customers also should indulge in their favorites: the bakery’s freshly blended and lightly filling (again, no oxymoron) quiche that is as attractive as it is tasty and the just-baked rosemary focaccia bread sticks.

So that’s what that distracting fragrance has been all about — that watering of the mouth that nearly couldn’t be contained is due to the freshly baked breads that roll out of the oven into their chosen place of honor at Way Back Bakery.

The sweets, the quiches, the breads, all served with coffee just the way you like it. It’s enough to make anyone change their daily routine, if you ask Beverly Hills transplant Connie Perry.

“Southern California has the best of the best, that’s what they say,” began Perry, who leaves her Mother Lode Drive home every morning to head for the tiny town of El Dorado. “But the best bakery I’ve ever found, by far, is Way Back.

“Alisa’s little bakery tucked in the back is the best — and her staff, the three girls — what a beautiful team.”

Perry said while she drives only two miles or so to get to her morning haven, she “would drive much farther because you can really taste the difference.”

It’s words like those, comments she hears darned near every day, that let Smith know that the future she pursued more than four years ago has been worth the effort. Her friends and family had long told her that her cooking was something special and as for the artist’s eye and imagination shown with the cakes she decorated herself … well.

“My husband Chuck and my family are very supportive,” said Alisa, who confessed that she does the cooking when she gets home from work each day, too.

“I’ve actually always been a foodie and I cook only savory (dishes) at home — no sweets. But having my own business is very empowering.”

Customers at Way Back Bakery are grateful that Alisa Smith finally unleashed her power, applauding with sticky fingers each new batch of pastry perfection as it takes its place center-case. The owner and fantastic foodie walked her visitors outside where sun-spotted paving stones led past the white-cottage clothing store and paused. She explained that her own Grandma Florence and her special, homespun kitchen had just come to mind.

“There are two meanings to the name of the bakery,” she said. “One is that it’s way back behind the other shops — but the other is about going way back to the way Grandma used to make things.

“As my Grandma Flo always liked to say, ‘Come on in, the door’s open.’”

The doors are open at Way Back Bakery from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays. Visit waybackbakery.com or call (530) 626-1900 to discuss that special wedding cake — or to see if they’ve run out of cinnamon rolls yet.