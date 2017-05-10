Gold Country Artists share their love for animals

In keeping with the recent celebration of Earth Day Gold Country Artists Gallery is showing an all gallery art exhibit of animals, both wild and domestic. The artists have a fondness for animals and love to get inspiration from them taking photographs or painting them on a regular basis.

The artists would like to remind everyone that the natural habitat must be preserved and protected for all species of animals. They hope by showing their artists’ renderings and images of the wild and the farm bred creatures will help inspire people to take care of their surroundings where these creatures live and share with the human species.

Through May the gallery will showcase this theme in the front window and throughout the gallery with original art work in paintings in oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media, photographs, three-dimensional art, jewelry, wood, copper, glass and pottery.

There is also a wide selection of original greeting cards representing the seasons and local scenes as well as animals, wild and domestic. Come visit the gallery this month and be reminded of the beauty of the animal world.

Gold Country Artists Gallery is located at 379 Main St. in downtown Placerville near the Bell Tower. The gallery is open every day from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The public is invited to the artists’ reception during the Third Saturday Art Walk on May 20, with wine sampling and finger food and music by a local band the Caroll Tuttle Trio.

For more information call (530) 642-2944 or go to goldcountryartistsgallery.net.