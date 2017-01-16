Harmonica Blowout stretches the boundaries of blues

Blues harp hotshot Mark Hummel brings the best in the blues rock business to the stage at Harris Center for the Arts Saturday, Jan. 21 for a night of infectious musical entertainment. Courtesy photo

From Howard Levy to Duke Robillard to Son of Dave — Mark Hummel brings a blowout like no other to the Harris Center for the Arts, 10 College Parkway in Folsom.

Every time these musicians take the stage at the Harris Center they rock the house and every time they teach the audience something new about the blues. Now in its 26th year, the Blues Harmonica Blowout will push out the esthetic to new realms, putting Corky Siegel (Chamber Blues), Howard Levy (founding member of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones), Duke Robillard (Roomful of Blues and Fabulous Thunderbirds), Son of Dave (Crash Test Dummies) and Jason Ricci on the same stage at the same time, all joining the show’s founder Mark Hummel (winner of two Blues Music Awards in 2014) and the stellar Blues Survivors.

The performance of Mark Hummel’s Ultimate Harmonica Blowout will take place at the Harris Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The Blues Music Awards (formerly W.C. Handy Awards) named Robillard Best Blues Guitarist four years out of five (2000, 2001, 2003, 2004) making him the second most honored guitarist for that award. He was also nominated in that category in 2005, 2007 and 2008. In 2007 Robillard received a Grammy nomination for his “Guitar Groove-A-Rama” CD. Robillard has worked with Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Jay McShann, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, John Hammond, the late Jimmy Witherspoon, Dr. John, Maria Muldaur and Roomful of Blues.

Siegel is known internationally as one of the world’s great blues harmonica players. His is also a blues pianist, singer, songwriter, author and celebrated composer of blues-classical forms. He is a recent winner of the Lila Wallace/Reader’s Digest/Meet the Composers national award for chamber music composition and the Illinois Arts Council Fellowship Award for Music Composition, Chicago Lifetime Achievement Award and inductee into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.

Ricci is one of the most popular harmonica players on the planet. Listed in almost every top 10 list of players on the internet today, Ricci is a polarizing force always in the spotlight and on the tips of critics, artists and fans tongue’s everywhere. In over two decades of endless touring, TV appearances and recordings, Ricci’s style of playing is so revolutionary and influential that there exists an entire younger generation of players imitating his music, clothes, gear and stage presence.

Multiple Grammy-Award winner Levy is an acknowledged master of the diatonic harmonica, a superb pianist, innovative composer, recording artist, bandleader, teacher, producer and Chicago area resident. His musical travels have taken him all over the world. Equally at home in jazz, classical music, rock, folk, latin and world music, Levy brings a fresh lyrical approach to whatever he plays. This has made him a favorite with audiences worldwide and a recording artist sought after by the likes of Kenny Loggins, Dolly Parton, Paquito D’Rivera, Styx, Donald Fagen and Paul Simon.

Recently added to the 2017 lineup, Son of Dave isn’t you’re average blues musician. No disrespect to the working man’s blues circuit but this one-man harmonica and beat-box genius beats his own path, turning rhythm and blues upside down and gathering a huge international army of devoted fans from all walks of life. Son of Dave — born Benjamin Darvill — started out in the blues and biker bars of Canadian mid-western city Winnipeg — home to Grammy nominated Crash Test Dummies, in which Son of Dave was a member as a young man. Besides the outstanding live shows and recordings (he released seven albums of his own), he’s known for his columns in music magazines (a book was made of them), and a 45 rpm radio show on Soho Radio in London. His albums are treasures and his songs have been used as soundtracks to “Breaking Bad,” a Robin Williams film, huge brand campaigns and in the upcoming first episode of “The Preacher” on AMC.

Grammy nominee, blues award winner, author, harp man Mark Hummel is coming off a banner year: Grammy nominated for his “Remembering Little Walter” CD which he produced and performed on and “Best Blues” CD and “Blues Traditional Blues” CD at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis.

The Blues Harmonica Blowout series was started in 1991 and has grown to become an international event, having played festivals and theaters like Nottonden Blues Fest (Norway), San Francisco Blues Fest, Chicago Blues Fest, Ultimate Rhythm & Blues Cruise, Pocanos Blues Fest, Mississippi Valley Blues Fest, American Music Fest (Fitzgeralds), BB King’s (NYC), Heritage Blues Fest, NY R & B Fest, King Biscuit Blues Fest, El Dorado Blues and Brews (Reno, Nev.), Edmonton Blues Fest, Yoshi’s, Monterey Jazz Fest, North Atlantic Blues Fest and many other venues that have been sell-out shows.

Tickets are available online at harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888 from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket.