Have fun at Date Night — Late Night in Folsom

The Folsom Historic Merchants invite the public to enjoy Date Night — Late Night on the first Friday of each month. Stroll Sutter Street and the entire historical district.

Make a date for Feb. 3 when the Folsom Historic District kicks off the first Friday event from 5 to 8 p.m.. Stroll the twinkle-lit streets, shop the warm, unique stores, enjoy date-night specials and stick around for a bite to eat or a sip of wine.

The fun will begin at 5 p.m. and continues up and down the historical district until 8 p.m. Restaurants and bars will remain open past 8 p.m.

Shops in historical Folsom are family owned and operated and participating merchants will have their own offerings and flair. Some things to look for will be art, live music, refreshments and specials.

The merchants hope visitors will show historical Folsom some love and they will reciprocate with love, too.

This event is free to attend and is a rain or shine occasion.

For more information go to historicfolsom.org or call (916) 985-7452 or e-mail info@historicfolsom.org

The parking garage is located at 905 Leidesdorff St. in Folsom. Parking is free.

Stay up to date with all events text Historic to 63975.