The revival of "Pippin" comes to the Harris Center for the Arts next month. Courtesy photo

A thrilling update of classic Broadway fare — and winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival — the national tour of “Pippin” comes to the intimacy of Harris Center for the Arts’ Stage One for five performances.

Concluding the Harris Center “Big Stage” series, this unforgettable production is full of high-flying, death-defying acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of “Wicked.”

“Anyone who’s seen this production knows how magical the theater can be. This production melds extraordinary circus acrobatics and magical illusions with ‘ordinary’ virtues like accomplished acting, singing and dancing.” — Boston Globe

“Pippin” tells the story of a young prince on a death-defying journey to find meaning in his existence. Will he choose a happy but simple life or will he risk everything for a singular flash of glory?

The revival of “Pippin” was originally directed by Diane Paulus, artistic director of the American Repertory Theater. Her Broadway credits include the Tony winning revivals, “Hair” and Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess.”

“The acrobats dazzle in Diane Paulus’s dynamic, high-flying revival … Astonishing. A ‘Pippin’ for the 21st century. Dazzling and awe-inspiring.” — New York Times.

This national tour of “Pippin” will be recreated by Paulus’ long time associate, Mia Walker, who was the assistant director on the revival production, from its birth at the American Repertory Theater to Broadway to the first national tour. Her other assisting/associate credits include the Broadway and national tour productions of The Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess,” “Finding Neverland” and the current Broadway production of “Waitress.” Walker recently directed Jaime Jarrett’s new musical “Normativity” at New York Musical Festival.

“Pippin” features sizzling choreography by Tony Award nominee Chet Walker in the style of Bob Fosse and circus creation of breathtaking acrobatics by Gypsy Snider of the Montreal-based circus company Les 7 doigts de la main (also known as 7 Fingers, which last performed here in the capital region in 2015), the creative force behind the nationwide sensation “Traces.” “Pippin” is noted for many Broadway standards including “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic To Do,” “Glory,” “No Time at All,” “Morning Glow” and “Love Song.”

Housso Semon makes her national tour debut as the Leading Player. She is a graduate of American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Naysh Fox is also making his national tour debut in the lead role of “Pippin.” Allison Nusbaum will play Pippin’s grandmother, Berthe. Erica Lee Cianciulli will portray the cunning Fastrada, Savannah Sprinkle will play the role of Catherine and Courtney Dease will portray Lewis.

“Pippin,” the most nominated Broadway show of 2013, won four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical (Diane Paulus). “Pippin” won four Drama Desk Awards, seven Outer Critic Circle Awards and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

With a book by Roger O. Hirson and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, “Pippin” features orchestrations by Tony Award-winner Larry Hochman, original costume design by Dominique Lemieux, scenic design coordinated by Evan Adamson, music direction by JP Myers, lighting design by Russell A. Thompson and sound design by David Temby.

“Pippin” comes to the Harris Center on Friday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 10, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 11, at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $79 with premium seats available for $85 and a 10 percent discount for Sunday 7 p.m. single tickets. Purchase tickets online at harriscenter.net or from Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888 from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, facing East Bidwell Street.