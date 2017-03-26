March 26, 2017 | Posted by

Hobbit humor at Folsom theater

Bethany Beam, Ken Anderson and Sean Stewart, left to right, star in Sutter Street Theatre’s produciton of “The Hobbit.” Photo by Allen Schmeltz

The classic fantasy about a young and extremely reluctant hobbit who leaves home and sets off with a band of adventures to slay a dragon and recover and enormous treasure is now playing at Sutter Street Theatre.

Join Bilbo, Thorin, Gandalf, trolls, elves, goblins, the Master of Esgaroth and Smaug the Dragon as they weave this adventurous tale. Told with wit and humor, “The Hobbit” is sure to please all ages.

Performances run through April 30 at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at Sutter Street Theatre, 171 Sutter St. in Folsom. Tickets are $17 general, $15 seniors and students with ID card and $13 children 12 and younger. For tickets and more information visit SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

