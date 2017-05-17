Holocaust survivor to share brave story

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Sierra Jewish Academy, the adult education arm of the Chabad Jewish Community Center in Folsom, will host Marthe Cohn at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the Cordova High Performance Arts Center in Rancho Cordova. Cohn will be sharing her story as a Jewish spy in Nazi Germany.

Holocaust survivor Cohn was born in Metz, France in 1920. She was a young Jewish woman living just across the German border in France when Hitler rose to power. As the Nazi occupation escalated, Cohn’s sister was sent to Auschwitz while her family fled to the South of France. Always a fighter, she joined the intelligence service of the First French. Utilizing her perfect German accent and Aryan looks, Cohn posed as a German nurse desperately trying to obtain word of a fictional fiance. She traveled the countryside and approached troops sympathetic to her “plight,” thereby obtaining vital information about troop movements for the Allied commanders.

When, at age 80, Cohn was awarded France’s highest military honor, the Medaille Militaire, not even her children knew to what extent this modest woman had faced death daily to defeat the Nazi Empire.

In 2002 Cohn penned her memoir “Behind Enemy Lines: The True Story of a French Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany.” She lives with her husband in Palos Verdes and travels internationally, sharing her remarkable story. Her memoir will be available for sale and signing.

“We’re excited to host Mrs. Cohn and hear her phenomenal story,” said Rabbi Yossi Grossbaum of Chabad. “It’s a great opportunity for us all to be inspired by her story and heroism,” he said. “I have personally been inspired by her resilience, faith and her willingness to fight the good fight.”

“What people can expect to learn from Cohn is that she was a light even during the darkest of times,” Grossbaum added.

Tickets are required. The center is located at 2239 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova. More details and reservations are available at jewishfolsom.org.