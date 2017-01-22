Imagination Theater announces new board

The founders and original board members of Imagination Theater, Lanny Langston and Peter Wolfe are pleased to announce that at a meeting held on Dec. 1 the following were approved and appointed as new members of the board of directors of Imagination Theater effective Feb. 1.

The new board is: David Zarka, president (two-year term); Wayne Campbell, president-elect (two-year term); Rita Timewell, vice-president (three-year term); Maggie Bush, treasurer; chief financial officer (three-year term); Marsha Myers, secretary, (two-year term); John Zachry, marketing director (two-year term); Betsy Prescott, house manager (two-year term); Jeff Cameron, member-at-large (one-year term); Alisyn Gularte, member-at-large (two-year term); and Peter Wolfe, artistic director (four-year term).

Upon completion of these initial term appointments to the board, all terms will be staggered and filled through election in accordance with the Imagination Theater bylaws. All new board members have accepted their appointments.

Imagination Theater’s long-standing mission statement, “To tell good stories well in an atmosphere of trust, respect, personal growth and challenge” will remain as the guiding principles for the organization. The Imagination Theater bylaws have been revised to reflect the new board organization. Among its first orders of business the new board of directors will spend its early months preparing a comprehensive new Policy and Procedures Manual for the theater. The new board will also be seeking participants on standing committees including marketing, house, finance and artistic advisory committees.

Imagination Theater, located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville, brings quality, live, local community theater to El Dorado County. For more information call (530) 642-0404.