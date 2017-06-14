It’s fair time

This year’s El Dorado County Fair, Ribbons and Rides, runs June 15-18 and promises to be a fun time for the whole family.

For the second year Paul Maurer Shows will provide the excitement that so many fairgoers look for at the fair — unique, brightly-painted rides with sparking lights that shine brightly at night, including their newest ride, a thrill seekers favorite, the 55-foot-tall “Rock Star.” Then there is the spectacular light show on the 70-foot-tall Giant Wheel or the 60-foot-tall Zipper. Of course, you wouldn’t want to miss the 100-foot-tall Super-Shot — guaranteed to take your breath away. And Paul Maurer Shows makes sure the little ones have their own thrills with smaller, tamer rides for the younger set.

Paul Maurer Shows proved last year that safety and customer satisfaction are of absolute, utmost priority when setting up and running their rides. “(Paul Maurer Shows’) customer service and satisfaction is absolutely outstanding” said Jody Gray, Fair CEO. “They clearly put safety and their customer’s needs above anything else; we are so glad to have them back.”

Entertainment includes a hilarious show featuring Tyzen, a comedy hypnotist/magician who will perform on the Wells Fargo Stage every day of the fair. The ever-popular Spazmatics return, playing Friday night on the Budweiser Stage. Crowd favorite Legends of El Dorado are also back on the schedule, playing Sunday night on the Budweiser Stage.

Around the fairgrounds kids will find many surprises. Jeremy the Juggler returns this year, roaming the fairgrounds daily and offering free bi-lingual interactive entertainment and fun. Be on the lookout for Sadie the Balloon Lady, too. Known for her innovative, crazy balloon creations and wacky costuming, she does attract a crowd. The moment she wheels into view riding her brightly colored scooter she is a regular “Pied Piper” as guests clamor for balloon art to call their own.

Mind Works! fills the plaza again with fun brainteasers that everyone can enjoy. Play giant checkers or put together the puzzle of the USA.

The 1K Fun Walk/Run is Thursday morning. Run with the El Dorado County Office of Education Superintendent Ed Manansala. Participation is free for kids 4 to 12 years old and all participants will receive a participation ribbon and a water bottle donated by EDCOE.

Kids can get into the competitive spirit at the Big Wheels Races sponsored by Gold Country Ace Hardware & Hobbies and parents can have fun at the Decorated Stroller Parade. Kids 12 and younger get in free to the fair until 4:30 p.m. and adults dressed in costume to match decorated strollers get in free as well. Use your imagination to trick out those strollers; then put your kiddo in costume to complete the look. Stroll around the fair and past the judging table to compete for a blue ribbon.

Other contests at the fair include the Hometown Track Challenge. Get onto the Placerville Speedway and kick up some dust. Sponsored in part by Placerville Polaris, Hometown Track challenge is an obstacle course with challenge stops. Challenge your neighbor, your buddy, even your spouse on Saturday, June 17.

Do you have the chops to become the 2017 El Dorado Idol? Preliminaries are on Saturday, June 17, at 4:30 p.m. on the Budweiser Stage. Show off what you’ve got and enter the singing competition.

Even four-legged critters can get in on the fun during the Running of the Short Legs, dog race and costume parade. Who wears short shorts? It could be your dog if he/she’s got short legs. This contest —free to enter, free to watch — is a great way to spend the day with your short-legged dog.

The El Dorado County Fair takes place at the fairgrounds in Placerville, 100 Placerville Drive. Admission per day: General (13 and older) $9 pre-sale, $10 during the fair; Junior (7-12) $6 pre-sale, $8 during the fair; Seniors (60 and older) $6 pre-sale, $8 during the fair. Active duty military servicemen and women get in free (show military ID). Parking is $6 per car.

For more information and a complete schedule of events visit eldoradocountyfair.org.

