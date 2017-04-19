‘Jeopardy’ singer coming to Folsom

Greg Kihn

1980’s music icon Greg Kihn and his band will perform in Folsom at the Powerhouse Pub on April 22.

Kihn is fondly remembered for his two catchy, chart-topping hits — “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em) in 1981 and the 1983 smash single, “Jeopardy,” which charted No. 2 on the Billboard Top 100.

First signed in 1973 to the now legendary record label, Beserkley Records, Kihn was the focal point of a roster at that time that included Jonathan Richman, Earthquake and The Rubinoos — artists who all performed and recorded melodic pop with a strong ’60s pop sensibility.

Kihn’s groundbreaking video for “Jeopardy” became one of the first concept videos and was played extensively on MTV during the early days of the then fledging video channel. The Greg Kihn Band also spent much of the ’80s touring with the likes of Journey, The Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead and appearing on popular TV shows including “Solid Gold,” “American Bandstand” and “Saturday Night Live.”

Kihn also carved out a very successful, 16-year career as a top rated DJ on KUFX in San Jose, rising from a late night host to one of the top-rated morning jocks in his area in the nation’s fourth largest market before leaving the station in 2012.

He is also an accomplished author, having written six well-received novels and numerous short stories, along with two screenplays. He and his band still tour extensively throughout North America.

The Greg Kihn Band takes the Powerhouse Pub stage at 10:30 p.m. The pub is located at 614 Sutter St. in Folsom. For more information call (916) 355-8586 or visit powerhousepub.com.