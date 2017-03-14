Join a boisterous Irish party at the Harris Center

By now a Harris Center tradition, An Irish Hooley! returns to Folsom March 19.

This hugely popular show boasts a new lineup for 2017, including The Kerry Voice Squad and Traditional Orchestra with dance lead by the legendary Connor Reider. The show continues its unbroken tradition of merrymaking, storytelling and celebrating the joys of being Irish, moving from older Irish times to modern Ireland through brilliant traditional music and the splendor of Irish dance.

The concert will be led by members of The Kerry Traditional Band — Jackie Moran (bodhrán, banjo, vocals), Bella Issakova (Fiddle), Jesse Langen (Guitar) and Jeff Lindblade (Uilleann pipes and flutes). These four multi-instrumentalists share their passion for the traditional music of Ireland with fiddles, uilleann pipes, banjo, bodhrán, guitar, flutes roaring through the theatre with a gusto that will leave the audience wanting to dance in the aisles.

Add Irish dance led by champion dancer Connor Reider — a choreographer and performer who has danced with The Chieftains and Celtic Fyre — then add the beauty of Irish melodies as performed by The Kerry Voice Squad, three lovely vocalists delivering the best of Irish ballads.

An Irish Hooley! is a wonderful Irish concert that transports to the charming and beautiful Emerald Isle for an unforgettable night in Ireland, suitable for the whole family. The show comes to the Harris Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Tickets are $19 to $34 with premium seats available for $39; students with ID pay $12. Tickets are available online at harriscenter.net or from Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888 from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, facing East Bidwell Street.

