Joyzu brings joy to SnowGlobe Music Festival
Up and coming dance music duo Joyzu came together when two best friends shared a passion for music. Carson Willms and Quinton Pope wanted to showcase their unique and versatile musical talents to the world.
The musicians grew up in El Dorado Hills and they have been changing the sound of dance music through each release.
Joyzu’s music isn’t limited to one genre of dance music. Willms and Pope produce an appealing sound that will make every listener come back wanting more.
The duo’s most recent original track “Hear You Say,” that featured the very talented singer/songwriter Olivia Reid, who is also from El Dorado Hills, was released on one of the biggest record labels in dance music. That release has brought in more than a half million plays on Spotify and charted in the U.S. and global viral charts’ top 50.
The next chance for El Dorado County fans to see Joyzu will be at this year’s annual SnowGlobe Music Festival in South Lake Tahoe on Dec. 30.
SnowGlobe is one of the biggest New Year’s Eve music festivals on the West Coast and offers a spectacular array of talent for the festival’s sixth celebration on Dec. 29-31. The last chance to buy tickets online will be Dec. 29.
The Chainsmokers, Flume, RL Grime and more will kick things off on Thursday, Dec. 29; Major Lazer and Big Gigantic continue the party on Friday, Dec. 30; while Odesza and Rüfüs Du Sol celebrate the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The unique outdoor winter festival hosts more than 50 groundbreaking artists performing on multiple stages over three nights and culminating in an impressive New Year’s Eve fireworks show.
SnowGlobe raises the bar on the destination festival experience, mixing music and the mountains for a unique New Year’s celebration.
SnowGlobe returns to Bijou Park on the Lake Tahoe Community College campus where a brand-new festival site layout awaits.
Expanding to twice the size as years past, the new layout features larger stages and more creative installations for fans to explore. Maintaining the same capacity as previous years, the expanded site promises fans the same intimate and boutique festival experience, with more room to explore and enjoy the stunning Tahoe surroundings.
Fan favorite big air ski and snowboarding demos are back again in-between sets on the main stage.
With almost 9,000 acres of nearby skiing and snowboarding terrain and reduced-price Heavenly Mountain lift tickets available to SnowGlobe patrons, festival goers can hit the slopes by day and shows by night. With the festival grounds located just three miles from Stateline, Nev., gamers can take advantage of the five 24-hour casinos that Tahoe has to offer.
For those SnowGlobers who want to keep the party going late into the night, SG16 is excited to announce a new custom-built venue for the official SnowGlobe 2016 after parties.
In addition to a nightly club show at XHale, SnowGlobe’s official after party will be hosted at an open-air venue created specifically for attendees — featuring a large dance tent, multiple bars and signature SnowGlobe production, revelers will be able to continue their celebrations well into the night.
Located at 27 Highway 50, Stateline, Nev., the venue will be open from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. nightly during the festival.
For tickets go to snowglobemusicfestival.com.
Here’s a look at the lineup:
Dec. 29
• The Chainsmokers
• Curt Reynolds
• Flume
• Gavin Turek
• HVOB
• Kasbo
• Lil Yachty
• LP Giobbi
• RL Grime
• Snails
• Sofi Tukker
• Stelouse ft. Mascolo
• Taylor Bennett
• Thatsound
• Vincent
• Whethan
Dec. 30
• Big Gigantic
• Big Wild
• Billy Kenny
• Brasstracks
• Chet Porter
• D.R.A.M.
• Echos
• Justin Jay
• Joyzu
• Landis Lapace
• Lido
• Lil Uzi Vert
• Major Lazer
• Marian Hill
• Masha
• Party Favor
• PleasureKraft
• Ruexx
• Translucent
• Walker & Royce
Dec. 31
• Azizi Gibson
• Big Baby Bruiser + Young Lat
• Bleep Bloop
• Cassian
• Classixx
• Creams & Lotions
• Darnell Williams
• Elohim
• Hotel Garuda
• Illenium
• The Knocks
• Manila Killa
• Mr. Carmack
• Odesza
• Pat Lok
• Poolside
• Rüfüs Du Sol
• Sam Gellaitry
• Snow Sessions
There’s a lot being planned for Joyzu in 2017 such as a tour and new music releases. Stay connected with this hometown duo at Facebook.com/JoyzuMusic or Instagram.com/JoyzuMusic.
Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63021This story falls on page "1"
Last Login:
Filed under Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry