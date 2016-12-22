Joyzu brings joy to SnowGlobe Music Festival

Up and coming dance music duo Joyzu came together when two best friends shared a passion for music. Carson Willms and Quinton Pope wanted to showcase their unique and versatile musical talents to the world.

The musicians grew up in El Dorado Hills and they have been changing the sound of dance music through each release.

Joyzu’s music isn’t limited to one genre of dance music. Willms and Pope produce an appealing sound that will make every listener come back wanting more.

The duo’s most recent original track “Hear You Say,” that featured the very talented singer/songwriter Olivia Reid, who is also from El Dorado Hills, was released on one of the biggest record labels in dance music. That release has brought in more than a half million plays on Spotify and charted in the U.S. and global viral charts’ top 50.

The next chance for El Dorado County fans to see Joyzu will be at this year’s annual SnowGlobe Music Festival in South Lake Tahoe on Dec. 30.

SnowGlobe is one of the biggest New Year’s Eve music festivals on the West Coast and offers a spectacular array of talent for the festival’s sixth celebration on Dec. 29-31. The last chance to buy tickets online will be Dec. 29.