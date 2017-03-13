Kiev orchestra takes Stage One

Award-winning conductor Theodore Kuchar brings the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Harris Center for the Arts on March 19. Courtesy photo

Considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine was entrusted with the premier performances of works by Prokofiev and Shostakovich and joined by soloists like Artur Rubinstein, Yehudi Menuhin, Isaac Stern, and many more.

The March 19 performance at Harris Center for the Arts will feature award-winning conductor Theodore Kuchar.

The program includes Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to La Forza del Destino; Yevhen Stankovych: Violin Concerto No. 2; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: “Pathetique” Symphony No. 6.

Formed by the Council of Ministers of Ukraine in November of 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe.

Its first conductor was Oleksander Horilyj. Natan Rachlin was the artistic director of the Orchestra from 1937 until 1962. Stefan Turchak, Volodymyr Kozhuchar, Fedir Hlushchenko, Igor Blazhkov and Theodore Kuchar consequently conducted the orchestra as its principal conductors. Other conductors who worked with the NSOU include Leopold Stokowski, Igor Markevitch, Kurt Sanderling, Evgeny Mravinsky, Kiril Kondrashin, Evgeny Svetlanov and Gennady Rozhdestvensky.

Soloists who performed with the NSOU include Artur Rubinstein, Yehudi Menuhin, Isaac Stern, David Oistrakh, Sviatoslav Richter, Mstislav Rostropovich, Emil Gilels, Leonid Kogan, Gidon Kremer, Oleh Krysa, Monserrat Caballe, Jose Carreras and Juan Diego Flores.

The NSOU was entrusted with the premier performances of the works of the following composers: Sergei Prokofiev, Dmitri Shostakovich, Aram Khatchaturian, Boris Lyatoshynsky, Valentyn Silvestrov, Myroslav Skoryk and Evgen Stankovych.

The orchestra has gained international recognition over a remarkably short period of time. After an appearance in Moscow, Shostakovich commented, “This orchestra has as distinguished a group of performers as one would be likely to find anywhere. The ensemble of the orchestra is of the highest level. In addition, the various soloists and instrumental groups within the Orchestra play exceptionally and complement each other beautifully – as would the greatest of the world’s symphony orchestras.”

Since 1993 the NSOU has released more than 100 sound recordings which include both Ukrainian and international repertoires. Most of these recordings have received the highest international acclaim.

Conductor laureate

The multiple award-winning conductor Kuchar is the most recorded conductor of his generation and appears on more than 100 compact discs for the Naxos, Brilliant Classics, Ondine and Marco Polo labels. For the past 20 years he has served as artistic director and principal conductor of two of Europe’s leading orchestras, the Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra (formerly the Czech Radio Orchestra) and the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine In the 2011-12 season he commenced his tenure as the artistic director and principal conductor of the Orquesta Sinfonica de Venezuela.

Highlights of the past several seasons have included a four-week, 20 concert tour of the USA with the Czech Symphony Orchestra and guest conducting engagements including the BBC Symphony, BBC National Symphony Orchestra of Wales (filling in on one day’s notice to conduct Josef Suk’s epic Asrael Symphony), Berlin Symphony Orchestra, English Chamber Orchestra, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Israel Symphony Orchestra, Prague Symphony Orchestra and Munich Philharmonic.

He has collaborated with major artists, including James Galway, Shlomo Mintz, Jessye Norman, Lynn Harrell, Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, Sarah Chang, Mstislav Rostropovich, Joshua Bell and Frederica von Stade.

Violin virtuoso

Ukraine-born violinist Dima Tkachenko started playing the violin and piano before the age of 6. He studied at the Lysenko Music School in Kyiv, graduating to the National Music Academy of Ukraine (former Kyiv Conservatoire) studying under Bogodar Kotorovych and Jaroslava Rivniak. Later he was awarded the Guildhall School Concert Recital Diploma (Premier Prix) and was a prize-winner at several international violin competitions including the Carl Nielsen Competition (Odense, Denmark), the Lysenko Competition (Kyiv, Ukraine) and the Wronski Solo Violin Competition (Warsaw, Poland).

He has toured extensively throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas and has been broadcast on Ukrainian Radio and TV, ORT and Kultura Russian TV, Danish Radio, Polish Radio and TV and on BBC Radio 3 in the UK. He performed at such venues as London’s Wigmore Hall, Barbican and Cadogan Hall, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Cologne Philharmonie, Moscow’s Great Hall of the Conservatoire, Liszt Academy Hall in Budapest, Konzerthaus in Berlin, Megaron in Athens, Palau de Musica in Barcelona and Auditorio Nacional in Madrid.

Details

The performance by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. Tickets are $34 to $59 with premium seats available for $64; children and students with ID pay $25. Tickets are available online at harriscenter.net or from Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888 from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, facing East Bidwell Street.

