‘Kinky Boots’ struts into Sacramento

With a score that will keep your toes tapping, you'll probably wish you had a pair of "Kinky Boots," too. See it live at the Sacramento Community Center Theater through Feb. 5. Courtesy photo

California Musical Theater

News release

“Kinky Boots,” the smash-hit musical that brought together four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for “Kinky Boots”), is playing at the Sacramento Community Center Theater through Feb. 5.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now at the Wells Fargo Pavilion box office, 1419 H St. in Sacramento or by calling (916) 557-1999; they are also available at the Convention Center box office, 1301 L St. in Sacramento, by calling (916) 808-5181 or purchase tickets online at Tickets.com.

The Community Center Theater is located at 1301 L St. in Sacramento. Groups of 12 or more can reserve tickets by calling (916) 557-1198. Evening performances will run through Saturday, Feb. 4 with an 8 p.m. showtime. Matinees are Thursday, Feb. 2, Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. For more information call (916) 557-1999 or visit broadwaysacramento.com.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, “Kinky Boots” has won every major best musical award.

The musical is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fourth year, a North American First National Tour in its third year, a London production in its second year (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical), a Korean production that opened in September 2016 (a previous Korean production played in 2014) and an Australian production that opened in October 2016. Other previous productions include an extended run in Toronto and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of “Kinky Boots” is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

“Kinky Boots” took home six 2013 Tony Awards, the most of any show in the season, including Best Musical, Best Score (Cyndi Lauper), Best Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), Best Orchestrations (Stephen Oremus) and Best Sound Design (John Shivers). The show also received the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Broadway.com awards for Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Album, along with many other accolades.

Inspired by true events, “Kinky Boots” takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

J. Harrison Ghee is kicking up his heels as Lola. Ghee understudied the role during the first year of the tour and was the assistant dance captain. Curt Hansen (“Wicked,” “Next to Normal”) stars as shoe factory owner Charlie Price. Ghee and Hansen are joined by Rose Hemingway (“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”) as Lauren, Aaron Walpole (“Les Miserables,” “Jesus Christ Superstar”) as Don, Katerina Papacostas (“First Date”) as Nicola and Jim J. Bullock (“Hairspray,” “Too Close for Comfort”) as George.

Rounding out the ensemble are Meryn Beckett, Joseph Anthony Byrd, Tami Dahbura, Alfred DalPino, Madge Dietrich, Sam Dowling, Alex Dreschke, Gavin Gregory, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Collin Jeffrey, Ellen Marlow, Sebastian Maynard-Palmer, Ciarán McCarthy, Julia McLellan, Jacob Morrell, Mary Mossberg, Christian Mullins, JP Qualters, Xavier Reyes, Casi Riegle, Sam Rohloff, Andrew Scanlon, Tom Souhrada, Dan Tracy, Robert Zelaya and Sam Zeller.

The creative team for Kinky Boots includes Tony Award nominee David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (costume design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (lighting design), Tony Award-winner John Shivers (sound design), Josh Marquette (hair design), Randy Houston Mercer (make-up design), Telsey + Company, Justin Huff, CSA (casting), DB Bonds (associate director) and Rusty Mowery (associate choreographer).

“Kinky Boots” features musical direction by Ryan Fielding Garrett, and musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

Kinky Boots is produced on Broadway and on tour by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Independent Presenters Network, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergere, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein and Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Michael DeSantis/Patrick Baugh, Brian Smith/Tom and Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp and Jujamcyn Theaters.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63945

This story falls on page "6"