La vie Boheme on stage next month

Harris Center for the Arts at Folsom Lake College presents five performances of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent,” opening Thursday, Feb. 2. Courtesy photo

The 20th anniversary tour of “Rent” comes to the capital region — and to the intimacy of Harris Center’s Stage One.

“Rent” opened on Broadway in 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer; it won both a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award for Best Musical. The show follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists — a timeless celebration of friendship and creativity.

“Indeed, this vigorous tale of a marginal band of artists in Manhattan’s East Village, a contemporary answer to La bohème, rushes forward on an electric current of emotion … Sustained by a glittering, inventive score, the work finds a transfixing brightness in characters living in the shadow of AIDS.” — From original 1996 review, New York Times.

The history of “Rent”

On April 29, 1996, a musical opened on Broadway that looked and sounded unlike anything that had come before it. It told a powerful, moving, heartbreaking and ultimately uplifting story of young, impoverished New York artists who were seeking to make their way in the world, longing to connect and trying to survive the looming specter of AIDS.

The actors were black, white and brown; the characters were straight, gay, bisexual and transgender. Although the show was famously inspired by Puccini’s opera, “La Bohème,” it was also a reflection of the life of its creator, Jonathan Larson, who wrote the book, music and lyrics. His score brilliantly melded Broadway savvy with contemporary rock and the show captured the zeitgeist of a particular place at a particular moment in time.

“Rent” became a phenomenon.

A few weeks before the musical’s Broadway premiere, Larson, who died of an aortic aneurysm the night before “Rent” was scheduled to open Off-Broadway, was posthumously awarded the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show would go on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical, and run for more than 12 years. It also attracted legions of fiercely devoted young theatergoers affectionately known as Rentheads, who returned to the show again and again because it spoke to them so personally.

To celebrate the musical’s 20th anniversary, key members of the original creative team have reunited for a national tour of “Rent,” enabling a new generation to discover why the show is so special — and why it continues to have a profound effect on audiences.

For Kevin McCollum, one of the original producers of “Rent,” the show’s greatest legacy is its boundless humanity.

“How do you measure a life?” he says, alluding to the lyrics of the show’s most famous song “Seasons of Love.” “How do you measure a year? Attention must be paid to how you treat people and how you build family. Touch people, change people by loving each other against all odds. Live no day but today and keep your artist’s heart.

“This is a musical about living with, not dying from, disease — introduced at a time when people thought AIDS was a death sentence,” he continued. “And I think “Rent” helped take the patina off the idea that these people weren’t us. Straight, gay — sexuality was a character trait, but it wasn’t what the show was about. It’s about young people finding their voice against all odds. It’s a celebration of diversity and how young people always change the world.”

Dates & details

“Rent,” the 20th anniversary tour, will take the stage in Folsom for five performances: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2,; 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3; 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4; and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Tickets are $45 to $75 with premium seats available for $79 and a 10 percent discount for Thursday evening single tickets.

It’s a “Rent” tradition concerning a special promotional discount. The 20 seats in Row C are to be priced at $20 and made available for a ticket lottery beginning two hours prior to each performance. Available only from the Harris Center ticket office, lottery tickets are available on a cash-only basis, are limited to two tickets per person and shall be exempt from facility and ticketing fees. The tradition of the $20 tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering orchestra seats for $20 in each city the show will play.

Tickets are available online at harriscenter.net or from Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, facing East Bidwell Street.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63707

This story falls on page "10"