Legion of Honor breaks out the Rodins

Marking the centenary of Auguste Rodin’s death in 1917, San Francisco’s Legion of Honor will present a completely new installation of its extraordinary Rodin holdings in Auguste Rodin: The Centenary Installation, exhibited Jan. 28 through Dec. 31.

Approximately 50 objects in bronze, marble and plaster — all from the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s permanent collection — will be presented in a new context. The exhibition will examine the artist’s celebrated life and influential work — from his early days courting controversy with sculptures that bore unexpected levels of naturalism — to his later renowned and lasting influence.

Rodin Centenary is part of a worldwide series of major Rodin projects and will provide Bay Area audiences a significant opportunity to examine and recontextualize the legacy of the artist known as “the father of modern sculpture.”

“Our Rodin holdings are one of the finest and most significant collections in the United States,” said Max Hollein, director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums. “This exhibition will surprise visitors and inspire dialogue on Rodin and his impact on artists working today. It is a must-see for anyone who thinks there is nothing left to learn about this towering figure in the history of modern art.”

In 1915, Legion of Honor founders Alma and Adolph Spreckels began assembling what American dancer Loie Fuller called “the greatest collection of perfect Rodins in the world;” the museum’s holdings remain among the finest pieces made during the artist’s lifetime.

The exhibition will include pieces relating to Rodin’s most ambitious commissions, “The Burghers of Calais” and “The Gates of Hell,” which included his most famous sculpture, “The Thinker” — now a beloved, iconic emblem of the Legion of Honor.

“Although significant collections of Rodin sculptures exist in museums across America and internationally, the collection held at the Legion of Honor is exceptional because of how and when the works were acquired,” explained Martin Chapman, curator in charge of European decorative arts and sculpture for the Fine Arts Museums.

“The Spreckels purchased works directly from Rodin’s studio, many of which are the original plaster models, or are works that were cast or carved with the direct supervision of Rodin himself — a distinction not found in many American Rodin collections.”

To further commemorate and celebrate the centenary of Rodin’s death, the Fine Arts Museums have invited international artists Urs Fischer and Sarah Lucas to conceive installations combining new and existing works in dialogue with the museum’s Rodin holdings. These installations will explore two dimensions of Rodin’s work that often remain underappreciated: the melodrama of mortality that haunts his portrayal of historical figures, such as “The Burghers of Calais” and the apocalyptic vision of “Dante’s Inferno,” and his palpable eroticism, only barely veiled by mythological and religious subject matter such as “Christ and the Magdalene.”

“Rodin’s naturalist conception of the body and his embrace of the fragment as a motif in its own right deeply influenced the trajectory of modern sculpture,” said Claudia Schmuckli, curator in charge of contemporary art and programming for the Fine Arts Museums. “We are thrilled that Fischer and Lucas have agreed to consider their work in this context and bring a contemporary perspective to our understanding of Rodin’s work and legacy.”

From the outset of his career, Fischer has mined the extremes of the possibilities of his materials to introduce the dimension of time, imbuing his sculptures and installations with a sense of their own mortality. Whether constructing entire sculptures with perishable materials, such as cut fruit, vegetables, bread or cheese; having skeletons perform absurdist tasks in domestic environments or creating life-size wax candle casts of iconic, monumental sculptures that burn, ooze and melt away over the course of an exhibition; Fischer always recalls the transience of existence.

Invoking the partial body — in particular sexual organs and acts — through the use of ordinary objects and materials, Lucas infuses her sculptures with references that challenge gendered representation of sexuality. In the early 1990s she gained notoriety for creating confrontational sculptures and tableaux that showcased the innate crudeness of stereotypical conceptions and representations of male and female desire.

Her recent sculptures that include sexually ambiguous biomorphic forms fashioned from stuffed stockings or bronze and plaster casts of her and her friends’ lower bodies, display an easy confidence that confronts the idealizing male gaze of Rodin’s eroticism with a down-to-earth female perspective on physical pleasure.

Urs Fischer’s dialogue will go on view in late April through early July and Sarah Lucas’ work will be displayed from mid-July through early October.

An extensive scholarly catalogue — the first to document these collection highlights — will accompany the exhibition. The exhibition is curated by Martin Chapman and Claudia Schmuckli.

The Legion of Honor is located in Lincoln Park, 100 34th Avenue in San Francisco. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

General admission for adults is $15 with discounts available for seniors and students; youths 17 and under are free. For more information visit legionofhonor.famsf.org or call (415) 750-3600

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, comprising the de Young in Golden Gate Park and the Legion of Honor in Lincoln Park, are the largest public arts institution in San Francisco.

