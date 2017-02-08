Lifetime of love on stage

Melissa Gardner (Connie Mockenhaupt) and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III (Allen Schmeltz) take different paths in life but are united by a series of “Love Letters” shared over a lifetime. “Love Letters” opens Feb. 10 at Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom. Courtesy photo

Romance returns to Sutter Street Theatre this month with “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney.

Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through the boarding school and college years — where Andy goes on to excel at Yale and law school, while Melissa tries, without much success, a series of “good schools.”

While Andy is off at war Melissa marries and starts a career as a successful artist but her attachment to Andy remains strong and she continues to keep in touch as he marries, becomes a successful attorney, gets involved in politics and, eventually, is elected to the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, her marriage in tatters, Melissa dabbles in art and gigolos, drinks more than she should and becomes estranged from her children.

Eventually she and Andy do become involved in a brief affair but it is really too late for both of them. However, Andy’s last letter, written after Melissa’s untimely death, makes it eloquently and touchingly clear how much they really meant and gave to each other over the years — physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.

As the actors read the letters aloud what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

The poignant play is performed by Sacramento Regional Theatre Alliance’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Connie Mockenhaupt and Allen Schmeltz.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 10 to 14, at Sutter Street Theatre, 717 Sutter St. in Folsom. For tickets and more information visit SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Short URL: http://www.villagelife.com/?p=63992

This story falls on page "2"