Local tree man releases hometown CD

It’s been a while since Old Hangtown was a destination for what Bob Seeger called “that kind of music that soothes the soul.” But don’t turn out the lights just yet. The party’s not over.

“The Rubicon Ride” is the latest CD to drop from the resurgent Placerville music scene that hit its stride in the 1970s. In its heyday the scene nurtured dozens of talented young musicians, Eric Hill among them.

These days Hill is better known for the tree service that bears his name, but he’s also a talented multi-instrumentalist who’s been making live music in Placerville for a quarter century.

Thanks to some talented friends, he now has a CD that captures his music and brightens the light in Placerville. “The Rubicon Ride” is a mix of country, Cajun and “old time rock and roll” that goes down easy and leaves you smiling.

The CD is brimming with local talent, much of which will be on display at Powell’s Steamer Company and Pub in downtown Placerville for Hill’s CD release party on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 6-9 p.m.

Hill’s old friends Sheila and Tim Kelly took over Powell’s in 2007, creating a less formal atmosphere that continues the venue’s live music tradition, with an updated playlist.

Talent and fun

New owners and new customers are breathing fresh life into established venues up and down Placerville’s Main Street and surrounds, including Placerville Public House, Brick Oven Pub, Farm Table and the Smith Flat House to name a few.

New businesses are offering new-to-Hangtown entertainment and dining. Don’t believe it? Check out H.Art Lounge, Timmy’s Brown Bag, The Levee or Totem Coffeehouse.

Standbys such as the Cozmic Café, Heyday Cafe, Bricks, the Independent, Durango’s and other favorites remain reliable destinations.

Toss in the handful of retailers that stay open past nap time and you’ve got a destination downtown dining and entertainment district, perhaps the most vibrant downtown Placerville since Carl Borelli tossed pizza at Vesuvio’s.

CD history

Hill’s childhood friend Larry Park was the driving force behind the CD. Park formed The Random Strangers in 2012, a talented party band that has hosted an open-mic confab every Wednesday at Powell’s for the past few years.

The venue drew friends old and new: Parrothead Garratt Wilkin, guitar virtuoso Frankie Soul, keyboard player Chris Martinez, vocalist Val Pease, accordion player Steve Schultz, Jonny Mojo and many others.

Park and Hill met on the Edwin Markham School playground and played together in short-lived local bands at El Dorado High School. After high school each played in the massively popular Lensmen.

The long-running country rock outfit performed to huge local crowds through the 1970s and into the 1980s. But like most local bands of the era, the Lensmen never recorded an album. Their sound is lost to time.

Park left the Lensmen and Placerville for brighter lights in 1980. He found them in Orange County and became part of a fertile Southern California country-rock movement that launched some of the most influential bands of the era: Graham Parsons, The Byrds, Tom Petty, Linda Ronstadt, The Flying Burrito Brothers and many others.

Park went on to co-found pioneering country-rockers Boy Howdy, which enjoyed several hits and multiple stadium tours in the 1990s.

Over the course of a 30-plus year music career he toured with dozens of other bands and appeared on numerous studio recordings, becoming a skilled arranger, adept in studio craft.

Studio skills

Park brought those skills back to Placerville in 2011. He and his brother Cary co-produced a CD for another former Lensmen member, Val Pease in 2015.

Larry Park co-produced “The Rubicon Ride” with drummer Rita Harrington at her Little Canyon studios in El Dorado.

The project took most of 2015 to pull together.

“Without Larry this wouldn’t have happened,” said Hill.

Hill’s lyrics are equal parts autobiographical observation, suppositional snippet, regional history and whimsy.

The title cut is an homage to the annual off-road pilgrimage. Hill has performed for the Jeeper’s Jamboree four times in recent years.

Daughter-in-law Jaime Lynn Hill and her father Rick Hussong co-wrote “Road to Home,” which she sings on the CD, accompanied by Nashville veteran Keith Little on mandolin and banjo.

Years of work

The other 10 songs on the CD are products of years of musical note-taking by Hill, who consolidated into the melodies and lyrics he brought to the project.

“Larry and Rita listened patiently to each of my songs and then built what you hear on the CD,” said Hill.

Harrington played drums for the Random Strangers until recently and knew how to work with the studio veteran Park and the less experienced Hill.

“Eric’s songs were guitar driven, so I let Larry take the lead,” said Harrington. “My input was on vocals and chord progressions mostly.”

Park added bass and guitar parts. Harrington added drums. Keys changed. Tempos shifted. An extra measure here; one less there. Lyrics got tweaked. Harmony parts appeared.

Through it all, “Larry didn’t overreach,” said Harrington. “He wanted Eric to be front and center.”

He also wanted to leverage the depth of the local talent pool.

Random Strangers lead singer Suzanne Todd and the band’s pedal steel player David Wren are both featured prominently on Hill’s CD, as is keyboard player Chris Martinez.

Other contributors include Garratt Wilkin and Val Pease on lead vocals, Keith Little on banjo and mandolin, Steve Schultz on accordion and Doug Dixon on bass.

Lensmen

Hill learned music as a trumpet player in 10th grade and later gravitated toward the flute. In high school he took up the harmonica because it was easier to carry around, he said.

After high school he bought a saxophone from a friend for $20 to play with Jamie and Rick Hussong. He later horse-traded a 1954 GMC truck for the sax he plays to this day.

Hill entered the local music scene during the pre-internet age of innocence, the late-1970s. Lively nightspots like The Blue Bell, Arnavais, Al’s Back Room, The Road House in Camino Heights and the Bowling Alley on Placerville Drive and dozens of other bars, restaurants, roadhouses, community centers and fraternal lodges hosted a bountiful Placerville music scene that kept numerous local rock bands, each with a rotating cast of players, busy every weekend.

As an easy-going guy with lots of friends and three instruments at his disposal, he was always welcome on stage.

In 1979 Hill joined his friend Park in the Lensmen. By that time Hill had a wife, a young daughter and by year end a tree service.

The Lensmen already had an accomplished saxophone player in John McDonald, so Hill’s role was limited to harmonica and flute.

Hill recalls how much he enjoyed performing with the band, but also recalled the early 1980s as lean years for Hilltop Tree Service.

“Back then there weren’t nearly as many people here and most of them wouldn’t pay someone to cut their trees,” he recalled.

The young family man cut firewood in the summer, became a “chain ape” on Highway 50 in the winter and played music when he could. He left the Lensmen in 1982.

Two contracts with the Michigan Cal Lumber Company in Camino helped ease the financial pressure.

Pinecone picker

For several years Hill picked pinecones for Michigan Cal. The lumber company identified genetically superior trees and dispatched Hill to collect seed stock from the very top of the highest trees, before the squirrels could make a meal of them.

Log slicer

When mill upgrades made the largest sugar pines too wide to process, the company hired Hill to quarter the behemoths. With the massive logs laid on their sides, he made multiple lengthwise cuts.

“We put a 6-foot bar on our saw, drew a line and ripped them by hand,” he recalled. “It was exhausting.”

When the housing industry took off in the late-1990s, so did the tree service. A prolonged drought and bark beetle infestation later, Hilltop Tree service employs 13 people doing commercial and residential tree work.

These days, Hill spends less time in trees and more time driving around coordinating crews.

Through it all, he continued to hone his craft, performing when he could. He joined Frankie Soul for regular gigs at the Sutter Street Saloon in Folsom in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Soul introduced him to guitar man Jonny Mojo, who sustained downtown Placerville’s live music scene during the lean, dark years before the current crop of venues and musicians arrived.

Hill would later best his new friend Mojo in the Hangtown Harmonica Championship, which Hill has won four times in recent years.

Mojo and Hill went to form the aptly named “Mojo Hill” musical partnership. The duo has enjoyed an increasingly popular Tuesday night gig at Durango’s for the past four summers.

The CD represents a milestone achievement for a man who prioritized family and career throughout his life, while continuing to not only play music, but grow musically, without ever getting to test the bright lights himself.

Eric Hill never became a country-rock star. Instead he became the kind of man country-rock songs get written about. That legacy of integrity became Hill’s defining characteristic and a key to his success as a musician and a small businessman.

“The Rubicon Ride” is a spirited road trip with Hill’s closest friends and a rousing celebration of his musical journey. Join the party at Powell’s on Thursday, Dec 29 from 6-9 p.m.