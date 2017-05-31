SACRAMENTO — From learning more about art to archery or creepy crawlers to deep space, nearly a dozen Sacramento area museums and destinations are offering special hands-on summer classes, camps and activities for kids. While an impressive and complete listing is available (and continually updated) at sacmuseums.org/summer-camps/
, a sampling of the summer camps include the following:
- A Four-Day Aerospace Camp at the Aerospace Museum of California where interested youth have the chance to pilot their own adventure. They will learn about aviation and experience it first-hand. Activities include using the Flight Zone simulators to gain experience flying a plane and visiting the United States Coast Guard Station to see real flight operations in action. Plus, all students will have the chance to fly on a small private aircraft.
- Music Makers camp at Fairytale Town where campers explore music and get to meet some professional musicians for a summer sing-along to remember. Basic music principles and a bit of music history will be covered along with music related arts and crafts. At the end of the week parents and loved ones are invited to a concert put on by the campers.
- A Loud, Big, Slimy Science camp at the Powerhouse Science Center Discovery Campus where campers create extraordinary chemical reactions. They’ll measure and mix materials and observe the surprising results while learning about the different states of matter. Campers investigate fantastic forces while learning about Newton’s Laws and how we take advantage of them in our everyday life. Campers will use real scientific equipment to dive into hands on chemistry and physics labs.
- Gold Fever at the Sacramento History Museum where campers travel back in time to the Gold Rush. Activities include visits to local museums, a ride on a steam train and covered wagon as well as crafts and games about life during the Gold Rush.
- A Power Camp at the California Automobile Museum where campers will experience how all different types of power drives cities and transportation. Campers will learn about steam engines, bio fuel, electric cars, hydrogen fuel cells, solar power, batteries, and more. Campers will also make model cars, take apart engines, drive go-karts, ride in classic cars, and more.
- A California Time Traveler Camp at the California Museum where young adventurers engage in learning experiences as they travel back in time to the state’s significant eras. A combination of exhibit tours, excursions to nearby sites and hands-on activities, daily itineraries begin in modern California and end in the state’s prehistoric past more than 10,000 years ago.
- Studio Camps at Verge Center for the Arts where campers learn how to work with clay and create objects of their minds eye. The pieces will be fired and glazed by the students so they may see the full process of ceramics. A different artistic medium will be presented every day from fiber arts to comic books.
Availability is limited and costs vary. Parents are encouraged to connect with the individual museum(s) of interest for more details and to explore availability. For more information about SAM or upcoming activities offered by local museums, “like” them on Facebook at Facebook.com/SacMuseums
, follow them on Twitter at @SacMuseums or visit the user-friendly website at SacMuseums.org
.
