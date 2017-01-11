New glass-melting business will bowl you over

Richard Porter, the very first artist to be employed at Forever Glass, holds a deep teal-colored bowl as he smiles in anticipation of designing and creating more of the artisan keepsakes. As it did with Richard, who is the son of one of Forever Glass' founders, it is hoped that the fledgling business that operates out of a garage at the Porter home in Texas Hill Estates will provide jobs for others who are autistic. Village Life photos by Shelly Thorene

They’re really fired up on 48 gorgeous wooded acres in the Texas Hill subdivision just outside Placerville, reaching temperatures of 2,250 degrees Fahrenheit several times a week.

That hellish number takes 12 hours to peak, a pinnacle that marks the point where glass melts. And that’s exactly what Cathy Porter and Bernadette Guimarin want — the siblings wish to melt the bottles from which wine poured at your wedding, anniversary or any other special occasion. They want you to hang on to one of the stunning and artful glass bowls created from your bottles, reminding you of that special moment in your life … forever.

Their new business dubbed Forever Glass is being conducted at the Porter ranch, where a garage has been converted into a concrete-floored work space that includes a huge firing oven, a stainless steel mould and a rainbow of glass chunks and shards. The family quarters at the main house didn’t escape the creative conversion either and now is peppered with bright and shiny glassworks that fill long tables, short tables, shelves — every nook and cranny — with the beautiful keepsake bowls along with other artistic delights.

Unique rationale

The bowls created by the sisters’ new company are unique — as is the siblings’ reason for deciding to jump into the fire and create a home-based business that caters to a heretofore unidentified customer base.

The friendly and engaging Richard Porter, Cathy and James Porter’s 28-year-old autistic son, is the unique impetus for the launching just this past October of Forever Glass, a garage operation that produces only three bowls per day — and only three times a week — from its fiery maw. Because the Artisan Keepsake Bowls already have caught on through social media, with the sisters filling several orders and working on more, it is hoped that Richard, already a talented woodturner and other autistic artists will find meaningful and fulfilling jobs with Forever Glass.

Into the fire

It’s an operation that is fascinating, with the two gals performing a sizzling ballet as they melt the glass, pour it into the mould, cut the fiery flowing stream of glass quickly as it empties from the crucible and spin the red-hot mass into quite pleasing shapes — bright bowls of various colors and each distinctively one of a kind.

All the while, the operation is warming up the surroundings even for those watching from the garage door … which is a nice perk on a cool and drippy late November day … not so much during the summer when the operation slows to the pace of molasses.

Once the four bottles contributed by clients are cleaned, crushed and fired, the molten memories are poured into cast metal, filling a mould that cradles the lava-like mix until it is spun until blurred by an electric motor, then coaxed and cooled, becoming a gleaming thing of beauty. The glass bowls that emerge from their trial by fire prove it was worth the traumatic transformation, with the shards coming together to begin a new existence in the middle of a dining room table, on a window shelf with the sun streaming in — or wherever one wishes to contemplate the memories they represent.

Rekindling an art

Cathy and Bernadette are proud to have learned that the art of spinning glass is nearly lost in the modern world. And their use of recycled, repurposed glass is entirely unique.

“We are the only ones spinning glass using recycled bottles,” said Bernadette, who lives in Santa Cruz but comes up to the Porter spread in Texas Hill Estates two or three times a week to help her sister pour another round … of beautiful bowls.

The women have discovered that they are two among an extremely elite group of glass spinners, an art that apparently has cooled in its practice over the centuries. Even an internet search reveals only that glass — likely in the form of beads — made its marvelous presence known to man about 3,500 years BC, but spinning glass into artful shapes is an esoteric yet extremely interesting process that gets little mention online.

“We are among about five glass spinners in the world — we researched it and spinning glass is done by only three others, a guy in Michigan, one in Australia and a factory back East that does it by machine,” said Bernadette.

“And now us.”

Meaningful component

Because of the logistics involved in the process and other elements including the weather and temperature outside, the women produce a mere three bowls each time they fire up the oven, keepsake vessels made even more special due to their limited number. Forever Glass is the only place where recycled bottles are used in glass spinning, the sisters emphasized — and they are not just any old wine bottles.

“It was Bernadette’s idea to have people save their bottles from special occasions — weddings, showers, anniversaries — to send them to us so we can spin them into keepsake bowls,” said Cathy, 58. “It was a great idea — and she knew the reason behind it is (largely) to give Richard a place to go to work, to contribute.

“There really aren’t a lot of job opportunities for the autistic and they are usually menial, like janitorial,” Cathy added. “My son is a wonderful woodturner — he is creative and he needs to express that creativity.”

The creative young man had just playfully patted at his Aunt Bern’s blonde curls, hair that had hit fly-away mode on this drizzly autumn morning. He grinned because his own dark locks, smoothed over and gleaming, were just spiffed up by the young man in preparation for photographs to be taken of the new family enterprise and those who hope to make it thrive. It is obvious that Richard craves creativity, as he had just changed clothes, too, ending up with a get-up that included bright yellow suspenders that mimic tape measures.

Nice touch, wood guy turned glass-bowl designer.

That’s right, Richard Porter is the artist on board at Forever Glass, and a sweeping look at the bowls inside the family room at the ranch shows that he has a flair for the fabulous. Once Forever Glass is up and running full tilt, two other artists who happen to be autistic are waiting to come on board, fired up to get fired up, as it were.

Forever Glass has produced an estimated 100 bowls since Cathy and Bernadette began, but that number includes their “duds,” the little casualties of a learning process that began with them using sand, building a hole as a mould then filling it with liquid glass to create the product.

Lessons learned

The duds — what Bernadette calls their “blobs” — sit in a place of honor in the firing building, along a wooden shelf above a work space so they can be glanced at for inspiration (for what not to do). They are eye-catching in their own right, varying in size from about a half-dollar to almost a full-sized (but fully inadequate) bowl and you can picture them being prized as some sort of “modern art” worth thousands of dollars — or as ashtrays.

“We’ve sold about half of what we’ve made, probably about 50 bowls so far,” said Bernadette, 56. “Lots of weddings, special orders — one order was from the owner of a marketing company in San Jose who wanted to give the bowls as end-of-year gifts. His company ‘colors’ include teal so we did teal bowls.”

The marketing client had Cathy and Bernadette apply the company’s logo to the bottom of each bowl, which they did by placing an engraved stamp on the pedal that pushes the hot bowls up out of the spinning mould once they have completed their 800 rpm dizzy dance, a whirling dervish that surprisingly takes but a few seconds.

But what fun seconds they are, as the molten glass climbs the side of the mould, obeying Cathy’s coaxing movements that cause the mass to either go farther up the sides to create curves atop the bowl’s rim or to funnel into grooves from bottom to top, making a pleasant striping effect that actually strengthens the dish.

The heat is on

In addition to getting the oven going overnight so that the 12 hours it takes to reach 2,250 degrees is reached on schedule, Cathy and Bernadette have to be sure to heat up the cast steel mould to a paltry 800 degrees — because if they don’t, there could be an explosion.

“We don’t want the glass to go into shock or for the mould to shatter — if the mould is too cold and the hot glass hits it, it could cause the mould to crack or even to explode,” explained Cathy as her sister slipped into a sturdy leather shrug, asbestos gloves and other protective gear. Cathy, too, was looking fetching in her thick leather gloves, layers of work shirts and goggles. Both women then trained propane torches on the mould, a hardworking cast metal contraption for which thousands are paid (they cost from $5,000 to $10,000 each).

It is the only mould they use, so far, but that’s not a worry since the glass-spinning process assures that there will be variances, such as tiny air bubbles and other unique swirls and artifacts, to make each bowl one of a kind. Even the way the hot glass oozes into patterns as un-copyable as a fingerprint makes it certain that the bowl you purchase from Forever Glass will be the only one like it, according to the sisters.

It’s time

So after about 30 minutes of both women training torches and slowly heating the mould, with the crushed glass already nearing melting point inside the oven, Bernadette and Cathy glanced at one another and a silent agreement sparked from their eyes.

A quick nod and here they go, with Cathy grabbing open the oven door, Bernadette lifting out the clay crucible with huge cast-iron tongs crafted by James Porter in his blacksmith shop. As thick waves of devilish heat flow from the oven, it becomes clear as the bells of hell why they wear all the gear.

No one says a word, including awestruck bystanders, as Bernadette swoops neatly back to the mould, pouring a bright red stream of molten glass into the waiting cast steel vessel. As the pouring mass quickly dwindles to a small flow, Cathy neatly snips it clean, Bernadette uplifts the crucible to turn it aside and the most dangerous part of the operation is successfully completed once again.

A NASCAR pit crew couldn’t have done it better.

Cathy starts the mould to spinning and the glass gets to assume its new life, a resurrection that will render it an Artisan Keepsake Bowl.

The women said they don’t switch roles, not after having perfected who does what. Smudges of brown on the concrete floor attest to the mishaps that inevitably occur anytime fire bright as day is harnessed and controlled, but the sisters said so far they have not suffered any burns or other injuries.

As Cathy lifted out a really lovely bowl that slowly turned from hot-red to its finished bluish-teal, Bernadette said, “We never know how each one will turn out; they’re unique. The mix is still malleable at 1,500 degrees but we can grab it without it changing shape, lifting it with the pedal lever that has our logo on it.”

Family contributions

That logo, designed by their nephew Christopher who lives in New York, features an open-ended infinity sign. In fact, several family members have pitched in to help with Forever Glass, happy to be part of giving Richard and others on the autism spectrum reasons to look forward to each day as working designers.

Just to name a few, nephew Jimmy from Texas designed and created the spinning mould, niece Julie and nephew Jonathan from Los Gatos are their social media mavens and brother-in-law Fred made custom signage for Forever Glass.

Their sisters, Maggie and Elizabeth, helped to raise money and come up with clever marketing plans. Ralph, their eldest brother, provided the gals with a whole lot of cobalt-blue Skyy vodka bottles and Cathy smiled as she reported his liver’s just fine, thanks.

The very first bowl they ever sold was to members of the local Combellack family, for a wedding, said Bernadette, who has dedicated herself to the new business following her retirement from a career with the U.S. Air Force.

“The most unusual order we’ve gotten so far was from a woman who had just gotten her Ph.D. out in Wisconsin,” Bernadette continued. “She sent us her bottles from her celebration.”

It takes only four wine bottles to come up with the 4 pounds of crushed glass needed to create a keepsake bowl, according to the sisters. Cathy and Bernadette employ an organizational system that assures your bottle will always be tracked, with its provenance safe and secure.

And, the ladies revealed, they have been known to secrete a little bit of glass from each order so that if the cherished bowl is lost or destroyed, Forever Glass can make another, ravishing receptacle guaranteed to contain at least a little of the actual wine bottle that graced your special event.

Local contributions

The bowls come in a variety of colors (whatever color bottle is sent in) and changes can be made to the bowl’s finished shade depending on what’s desired. The women said they are grateful to a handful of local wineries that contribute their unwanted empties, saying that Lava Cap in particular has been generous, being the first to sign on for the donations.

“Lava Cap gives us blue bottles and Iverson gives us clear,” said Cathy. “Shenandoah has amber … we have Richard interact with the winery folks and it helps with his social skills, getting to know them.”

As Richard made certain this day’s visitors each had a fresh cup of hot chocolate topped with sweet-and-salty whipped cream (a nifty touch), it is apparent that his skills are coming along nicely.

Cathy, who has been creating glass art for years using other methods, said the spinning of the recycled bottles, those that starred at clients’ special occasions, may be the answer to her prayers for having a meaningful life for her son. Richard “aged out” of several opportunities when he reached 20 years old, she said, and she and her husband — and Aunt Bernadette — have wracked their brains to come up with a workable solution.

In fact, Cathy said her sister’s support has been the most heartfelt blessing she has experienced as they set out on this ambitious undertaking.

“Yes, we are business partners and she would not want me to single her out … but I must let you know how much her commitment to this company means to me,” said Cathy days after the tour of their premises, after Bernadette had returned to the Bay Area. “Bernadette is the kindest, most compassionate person I know.

“So when James and I felt the need to create an accepting and welcoming workplace for our son and others with autism … she jumped right in to help us launch Forever Glass. She has basically given up her life for the past year to dedicate all of her time to this project.

“Bernadette is an optimist and a pursuer of happiness in life for everyone. I am so grateful to have her as my business partner, my sister and my best friend.”

Meanwhile, back at the ranch …

Cathy and Bernadette each sported small smiles, watching Richard enjoy having company, serving the guests hot drinks and cookies and explaining that he doesn’t eat them himself — he “inhales them.”

The gals shed their protective clothing and set them aside for the next batch of bowls. They each appeared happy, satisfied with the hot, hard work that they hope will lead to a bright future for their beloved son and nephew as well as for others who must live with autism.

When it comes to people who care enough, love enough, to make a difference — it is crystal-bowl clear that with these two sisters, they threw away the mould.

Forever Glass may be reached by calling Cathy Porter at (281) 389-6969 or by visiting foreverglass.works.