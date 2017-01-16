No curtains at Nugget Fringe Theater Festival

Tom Durkin

Nugget Fringe Festival

New York has one. Chicago has one. San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego each has one. Even Grass Valley in the Sierra Foothills has a fringe theater festival.

But Sacramento and Reno don’t.

For decades, Grass Valley has been fertile ground for film, music and culture festivals but the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival is the only live theater gathering of thespians.

Now in its third year “the Nugget Fringe is short-form, indie theater unleashed,” said Scott Ewing, co-producer of the festival and artistic director of Quest Theaterworks. “Anything goes.”

“This festival of eclectic, uncurated, creative and sometimes bizarre theater productions will make you rethink what you thought about theater,” said Ewing’s wife and co-producer Lois Masten Ewing.

Over a period of 10 days — Jan. 19 through Jan. 29 — the festival will stage more than 110 performances of more than 30 different shows.

Fringe festivals of short, experimental theater pieces originated in Scotland in 1947 and have since spread all over the world.

Unlike previous Nugget festivals, which had venues scattered all over, this year’s Nugget Fringe Theater Festival will concentrate all of its performances in intimate settings in downtown Grass Valley, according to the Ewings.

Performance venues will range from a few dozen seats to more than 100. They include three stages at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 151 Union Square, Smith Vineyard Tasting Room, The Iron Door in the Holbrooke Hotel and the Off-Center Stage behind the Center for the Arts.

While most of the acts will be like Forrest Gump’s box of mystery chocolates — yummy, nutty or a little bit chewy — some shows are completely out of the box.

For more information check out nuggetfringe.com, [email protected] or call (530) 366-5888.

Show highlights for 2017

The Nugget Fringe Theater Festival has released its first list of booked shows.

• “The Good Body” — Eve Ensler’s sequel to the “Vagina Monologues” will be performed by Edinburgh Fringe Festival veteran Lois Ewing with Sharon Winegar directing. This forthright, frank and funny show examines the complex relationship between women’s minds and bodies as they struggle to fit into society’s narrow definition of beauty from middle school through menopause.

• “Tales of a Sexual Tomboy” — Joyful Raven will present a raucous one-woman comedy about a horny tomboy equipped with bad boundaries, looking for empowerment in all the wrong places. In a blend of standup and story telling, Raven delivers 60 minutes of dark comedy with deep heart.

• “Hey, Hey, LBJ!” — In a tour de force performance David Kleinberg’s powerful multimedia program will document his year as an army combat correspondent in Vietnam. Kleinberg is in Bangkok on R&R when the rockets start falling on his buddies back at Cu Chi.

• “An Intimate Evening with Death Herself” — After a successful East Coast tour with sold-out shows, Douglass Truth is bringing his hit “one-woman” monologue back to the Nugget Fringe. He channels his imaginary, androgynous sister Dorothy who meets Death in a bar and takes over his job. “She’d do the show herself, but, um, she’s too busy,” Truth said.

• “That’s Inappropriate” — Emmeline Tober will stage a night of comedy about “millennials, New Year’s resolutions, road rage and past vs. present snootch.” Possible mature audience-only participation.

• “Sketchy Ladies” — Kate Haight leads an all-female group of comediennes, actors, writers and performers who are planning to unleash their talents on those who dare to attend.

• “Bodies Unbound” — From Ojai, Cynthia Waring, a veteran of Edinburgh, Los Angeles and New York fringe festivals, will tell her story in word, poetry and song of how she left a convent to become a masseuse and massage more than 30,000 women and men. “It’s not male-bashing in the least,” Waring claimed.

