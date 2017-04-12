Mike Jimena, Jonathan Matta and Dian Hoel, left to right, star in Sutter Street Theatre's production of "Oliver!" The show runs through April 30. Photo by Allen Schmeltz

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist” as Sutter Street Theatre presents “Oliver!”

The Tony and Olivier award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike. Book, music and lyrics are by Lionel Bart.

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

Performances run through April 30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. (Nno performance on April 16) at Sutter Street Theatre, 717 Sutter St. in Folsom

Tickets are $23 general, $21 seniors, $18 students with ID card and $15 children 12 and younger. For tickets and more information visit SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.