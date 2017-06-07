James Gilbreath, Lauren Tyner and Daniel Putmam, left to right, star in "Our Town," opening at Sutter Street Theatre on June 10. Photo by Allen Schmeltz

ShareTweet ShareTweet

Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” comes to Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom this week.

Described by Edward Albee as “… the greatest American play ever written,” the story follows the small town of Grover’s Corners, NH, through three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage” and “Death and Eternity.” Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry and eventually — in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre — die.

This Pulitzer Prize Winning play is timeless in its story and symbolism. This is the definitive edition of the play, in short, the words of the play as Thornton Wilder wanted them spoken on stage.

“Our Town” is directed by Allen Schmeltz. The show runs June 10 through July 16 with showtimes at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $23 general, $21 seniors, $18 students with ID, $15 children 12 and younger. For tickets and more information call (916) 353-1001 or visit SutterStreetTheatre.com.