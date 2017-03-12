March 12, 2017 | Posted by

Playwright explores humorous side of head injury

Jack Gallagher takes on the humorous side of head injuries in “Concussed.” Photo by Rudy Meyers Photography

Comedian and B Street favorite Jack Gallagher has returned to the Mainstage with his latest world premiere production, “Concussed: Four Days in the Dark.”

Jack Gallagher’s work takes a personal yet comedic look at many aspects of his life such as his Northeastern upbringing, marriage, parenting and a career in the entertainment industry. “Concussed” follows in the footsteps of Gallagher’s previous plays by delving into his recovery from a concussion that he received after being hit by a car while riding his bike home in 2014. While this premise may sound grim, rest assured that with Gallagher at the helm it will be darkly funny and illuminating.

“Concussed” marks Gallagher’s seventh world premiere production with B Street Theatre. His previous B Street appearances include hit productions: “5 Songs: An Evening with Jack Gallagher” (Mainstage 2015), “Complete and Unfinished” (Mainstage 2013), “A Different Kind of Cool” (Mainstage 2010), “What He Left” (Mainstage 2006), “Just the Guy” (special engagement 2003) and “Letters To Declan” (Mainstage 1999).

The show is now playing at B Street Theatre, 2711 B St. in Sacramento. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 5 and 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs through April 16. Tickets are $26 to $38. For more information or to purchase tickets call (916) 443-5300 or visit bstreettheatre.org.

