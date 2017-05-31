ShareTweet ShareTweet

The Rotary Clubs of El Dorado Hills and Cameron Park invite wine, beer and food lovers to their annual fundraiser that brings together the area’s best while raising money for great causes.

“This is a great event and with lots of fun and great music along with tasting the foods and wines from throughout our region,” said EDH Rotary Club President Robert Leon, “All proceeds go right back into our community.”

Wine at Town Center celebrates its 22 years as a premiere summer event. Funds raised help the clubs complete local and international projects, provide scholarships to local students and enhance the communities of Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills in many ways.

Wine and dine

Wineries: Driven Cellars, Feist Wines, Shadow Ranch Vineyards, Bella Grace Vineyards, Cooper Vineyards, Nello Olivo, Helwig Winery, d’Art Wines, Renaissance Vineyard & Winery, Perry Creek Winery, Iron Hub Winery, E16 Wine Co., 24 Brix Wines, Everhart Cellars, Crystal Basin Cellars, Holly’s Hill Vineyards, Shenandoah Vineyards, Cielo Estate, Boxx Cellars, Vino Noceto, Scott Harvey Wines, Moniz Family Wines

Breweries: EDH Brewing Co. and Hop House

Restaurants: Relish Burger Bar, Aji, Milestone Restaurant, C Knight’s Steakhouse, Caffe Santoro, 36 Handles, Nugget Market, Olivier’s Butchery, Sienna, West Coast Events

The Esquires Chicago Blues Party​ will perform in the Steven Young Amphitheater, “playing an authentic ode to the exciting electric blues of Chicago and the soul blues sounds of Memphis,” according to the group’s website. The repertoire includes songs from blues icons like Freddie King to Rhythm and blues grooves of Booker T and the Mg’s and classic soul of the ’60s.

Manny Sosa will perform on the north concourse. Sosa is an acoustic guitarist, vocalist and DJ who performs pop, country, folk, soft rock and classics.

In addition to the great food, beverages and music, guests will get the chance to bid on silent auction items and can purchase raffle tickets to win a wine refrigerator filled with local wines.

All the details

Wine at Town Center will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at El Dorado Hills Town Center, along the waterfront. Tickets are $50 per person (21 and over, please). Sponsorships are available. Purchase tickets online at wineattowncenter.com or at Nugget Markets at Town Center, Face in a Book, the California Welcome Center, El Dorado Hills Fire Station 85 or the Big Brothers/Big Sisters office in Cameron Park.

The Rotary Club of Cameron Park meets every Thursday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in the Cameron Park Country Club main dining room. For more information visit cameronparkrotary.org.

The Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills meets every Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. in the El Dorado Hills Community Services District pavilion. For more information visit edhrotary.org.