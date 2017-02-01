Runaway Stage takes next step for new performing arts center

Runaway Stage Productions has signed a lease for its West Sacramento property with plans to complete the new RSP Center for Performing Arts by mid-2017. The Armrod Charitable Foundation recently donated $10,000 toward the project and will match up to $140,000 in donations received through June 2017.

“We are very excited to move forward with our new home,” said RSP producing director Bob Baxter. “We are asking friends and businesses to make a donation to help us with the build out funds, equipment purchases and name-a-seat program to finalize this project so we can begin with our blockbuster 2017-18 season of Broadway musicals, youth musical theater workshops and storybook children’s theatre.”

According to Baxter, the new theater will include 250 luxury seats, a lounge-style lobby, brand-new sound and lighting systems, a concessions stand that will feature beer and wine selections, a permanent box office space and backstage spaces for dressing rooms, rehearsals and sets and costume storage.

To donate or pledge a donation visit RSPChallenge250.com or call the RSP box office at (916) 207-1226. All donations are tax-deductible and will be added to the Armrod Charitable Foundation matching grant total.

