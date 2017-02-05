Russian National Ballet to perform at Harris Center

Under the artistic direction of the legendary Elena Radchenko, a principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet, the Russian National Ballet Theatre was founded during Perestroika, when many principal dancers from the great ballet companies migrated to RNBT. Today it is its own institution of 50 exquisite dancers of singular instruction and vast experience, all dedicated to upholding the grand national tradition of the major Russian ballet works.

Radchenko said “what makes the Russian ballet tradition so great is that we preserve the original intent of the work, that is eternally new and fresh.”

Direct from Moscow, Russian National Ballet Theatre is a Columbia Artists Production.

Russian National Ballet Theatre will perform “The Sleeping Beauty” on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The company returns the next day peforming “Les Sylphides” and “Carmen” Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre was founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, when many of the great dancers and choreographers of the Soviet Union’s ballet institutions were exercising their new-found creative freedom — many new, vibrant companies arose during this period, dedicated not only to the timeless tradition of classical Russian ballet but also dedicated to invigorating the tradition, as the Russians began to accept new developments in the dance from around the world.

The company, then titled the Soviet National Ballet, was founded by and incorporated graduates from the great Russian choreographic schools of Moscow, St. Petersburg and Perm. The principal dancers of the company came from the upper ranks of the great ballet companies and academies of Russia and the companies of Riga, Kiev and even Warsaw.

Today the Russian National Ballet Theatre is its own institution with more than 50 experienced and exquisitely trained dancers. In addition to its extensive tour history, beginning in January 2017 the company has embarked upon a four-month coast-to-coast tour of the United States.

In 1994 the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko was selected by Presidential decree to assume the first permanent artistic directorship of the company. Radchenko is the founder of the Russian National Ballet Theatre and she has focused the company on upholding the grand national tradition of the major Russian ballet works and developing new talents throughout Russia, with a repertory of virtually all of the great full works of Petipa: “Don Quixote,” “La Bayadere,” “The Sleeping Beauty,” “Swan Lake,” “Raymonda,” “Paquita,” “Coppelia” and “La Sylphide,” as well as productions of, among others, “The Nutcracker,” “Sylvia” and “La Fille Mal Gardee.”

The Harris Center program is an excellent sampling of the RNBT repertoire. With music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikowski “The Sleeping Beauty” is a crowning jewel of choreographer Marius Petipa’s career. Often considered the finest achievement of the classical ballet, it is a grandiose and refined blending of the traditional mime, expressive pas d’action and spectacular divertissements in a lavish theatrical setting.

The impetus for the creation of “Carmen” was a cherished dream of the celebrated Russian ballerina Maya Plisetskaya: to depict the highly strung and riveting character of Carmen in a ballet.

Initially banned by the Soviet hierarchy as “disrespectful” to the opera for precisely these qualities, the ballet has since become Rodion Shchedrin’s best-known musical work and has remained popular in the West.

“Les Sylphides” grew out of the “Seventh Waltz” by Frederic Chopin premiering in 1907. A favorite work of creator Mikhail Fokine, it is now included in the repertoire of many of the world’s leading theaters.

Tickets are available online at harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center ticket office at (916) 608-6888 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. Harris Center is located at 10 College Parkway in Folsom.