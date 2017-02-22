Save the date? Yes, but take action

Save the date for Behind the Cellar Door, hosted March 3-5 by the Amador Vintners. The event features a commemorative wine glass, food pairings, entertainment and more. Photos by Susan Laird

Life gets complicated.

Our agendas are full and moving at light speed.

It’s like packing for a weekend trip. You want to stuff 20 outfits into a single overnight bag to be prepared for every possibility. But it just doesn’t work.

So, to simplify our lives, someone invented “save the date.” I guess that’s to make sure that we actually show up.

For example, Emily Post and Miss Manners, both doyennes of social etiquette, recommended sending wedding invitations several weeks before a wedding. Today, I get invitations months in advance, with — wait for it — a “save the date” either printed inside or cleverly held by the newlyweds-to-be in an enclosed photograph.

In this modern age, I suppose it’s good to still be wanted. I’ll bring an extra nice gift. And now I have time to save up for one.

This week, I have two “save the dates” for you, gentle reader.

It’s About Time!

Parents and grandparents, save Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. on your calendar. The Folsom Lake Symphony will host a family concert, It’s About Time!

This compact concert will entertain all ages, especially children and those who have never attended a symphony performance.

Maestro Peter Jaffe and the members of the symphony will explore catchy rhythmic elements. Learn the differences between a waltz and a polka. Tap your toes to the theme from “Mission Impossible” and more.

After the concert, kids and parents can join members of the symphony for a “petting zoo” experience. Get up close and personal with an oboe. Check out how tall a bass is. Tap into the energy of percussion instruments.

Funds from last fall’s Evening Under the Stars gala discounted ticket prices to make the concert affordable for families. Even with the $4.50 added “per ticket fee” that essentially doubles the kid ticket, it’s still a bargain. Adult tickets are $10 and tickets are $5 for kids. Visit folsomlakesymphony.com/family-concert for more information.

Behind the Cellar Door

Wine aficionados, photographers and lovers of drives in the country, save the weekend of March 4 and March 5 for the Amador Vintner’s Behind the Cellar Door wine tour.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. , taste the fruits of over 30 wineries in this beautiful region just to our south.

Staff at each winery are on hand to entertain and educate. Many wineries feature live music. The event features a commemorative wine glass for your barrel tastings, delicious food pairings, themed seminars and demonstrations.

Last year my favorite discovery on the tour was a jug wine at the Vino Noceto Winery in Plymouth. Their Double D is a nice Chianti-style wine that I find pairs well with any pasta with red sauce. It’s great for casual dining with friends. I enjoy cooking with it, too.

And it doesn’t hurt that a friend from my San Francisco childhood is on the label: the old Doggie Diner Dog.

Truly, there is something for everyone Behind the Cellar Door.

Rain or shine, this event is one of the highlights of the year for the over-21 set. Weekend passes are $55 (early purchase) and $65 (day of). Sunday passes are available at a lesser rate.

But wait, there’s more

On Friday evening, March 3 , there is an additional event featuring Amador County’s premier winemakers in partnership with American River College’s Culinary Arts program. This formal-attire evening features rare wines, excellent food, live music, a silent auction and a grand prize weekend getaway package. VIP tickets are $125 each, and include access to the entire weekend.

Act now

Both of these events are sell-outs, so don’t just “save the date.” Take action and get your tickets.

Or you may experience that another modern saying: FOMO. Fear of Missing Out.

