Sen. Gaines seeks ‘exceptional’ entries in student video contest

Betsey Hodges

Office of Sen. Ted Gaines

Sen. Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado) has announced that he is hosting a video contest and is seeking entries from high school and college undergraduates who reside in the 1st Senate District. The short, entertaining and creative videos will focus on the theme: How American Exceptionalism Made California Golden.

“This is a great opportunity for students to demonstrate their video directing and producing skills and have their work displayed on my website,” said Gaines. “This contest celebrates the creativity and originality of our future leaders and I look forward to seeing what they come up with.”

Participants must create a two to five-minute video using the theme. The videos can feature live people, stills, animation – whatever best conveys the message. The contest encourages students to reflect on our state’s history and ponder what’s in store for the future.

Videos can be submitted now through May 26. Two winners – one high school and one college – living in or attending school within the 1st Senate District will be selected by Gaines and will each receive a $300 cash prize and be invited to the State Capitol in Sacramento for a meeting with Gaines and a VIP tour of the historical building. The winning videos will also be posted to Gaines’ website.

All details about the contest including the rules and entry form are available online at gaines.cssrc.us/sites/gaines.cssrc.us/files/170420_SpringVideoContestRules.pdf